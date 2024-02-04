Bold Bandanas: Nostalgic Accessory From The 90s Is Giving Fashion Goals In 2024

Neha Dhupia | Instagram

The classic charm of bohemian bandanas seems to have returned to fashion in 2024, invoking nostalgia. It's not just actors such as Neha Dhupia or Katrina Kaif who often flaunt their vibrant bandanas and reinforce their super bold avatar, but even the girl next door has embraced this evergreen 90s pop-culture accessory. As we are biding adieu to winter and welcoming a hot season, people are being spotted with this classy wear to style themselves.

Katrina Kaif | Pinterest

Bandanas are some of the most alluring and expressive accessories that we can pair with almost any attire. And again, the inventive styles of carrying bandanas in different ways are receiving widespread appreciation from fashion enthusiasts.

The bandanas represent free spirit and sea-culture

The bandanas have a touch of seaside culture. As a form of accessory, it rocks with hoops, shell and clay jewels, classic black goggles, flowy gowns, and rough and tough, messy Indo-western outfits. Currently, it's available in silk, cotton, and mixed textiles with minimal and dense prints. As the travel culture is escalating and even women from middle-class backgrounds are opting for new ways to explore the world, the trend of bohemian accessories has revived with a new gush of salty sea air.

Alia Bhatt | Pinterest

Your Style Guide

However, it's a piece of square-shaped cloth, but you are always free to wear it like a headband or scarf! It is chic around the neck and revolutionary if you are standing by a river or sea with the fluttering flag of a bandana in your hands.

Precisely, If you have a bandana, you can rock like a true sovereign because it seems like a crown and mark of personal territory. From parties to casual outings, it can transform your appearance in minutes.

Disha Patani | Facebook: Fan page

Bandanas are popular and off-beat, and they define the freedom of bold expressions and outspoken pulses—something you can flap in the air to arouse a sense of freedom, something you can tie up with grace around your face! Apart from this, it can also save your hair from scorching heat and pollution.