Black Friday 2021: Best deals you can shop right now from Amazon, Walmart and more; check details here

Just when you think you've seen all the Black Friday deals out there, more of them become available. Our team has been rounding up deals for weeks already, but new ones are being released regularly. Black Friday is officially taking place tomorrow i.e. on November 26, but there are already so many great deals that you just have to check out.



Last week, Amazon announced that it would host a 48-hour sale with "more deals than ever before" starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. But as they say, the early bird gets the worm, and some killer deals—including AirPod Pros at their lowest price ever—are already available.

The cost to import goods is up too, so there's no guarantee that prices will get better as we approach the holiday shipping deadlines. If you see something that would make a great gift at a great price, a number of shipping and toy industry experts recommend you shop now -- or you might not get the item in time for Hanukkah or Christmas 2021.

Stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom, Amazon and more have deals on apparel, decor and electronics, among other categories. Here's what's on sale at these major retailers right now.

Black Friday Sale 2021: Best deals from several retailers

- LEGO City Advent Calendar for $23.99, saving $6 - Amazon

- Philips Norelco Shaver 2300 for $29.95 saving $10.02 - Walmart

- JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless NC Sport Headphones for $99.99, saving your $50 - Best Buy

- Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge for $149, saving $200.99 - Walmart

- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 from $179.99, saving $220 - Best Buy

- New Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99, saving $59.01 - Amazon

- AirPods Pro for $197.99 (Amazon)

- 4K TVs and Fire TV Stick with 30% off (Amazon)

- Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, and laptops with up to 50% off (Best Buy)

- Apple Watch 7 at $389.99 saving $10 - Amazon

- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $199 saving $100 - Amazon

- Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings with 50% off - Wayfair

- Saving on 4K and 8K QLED TVs upto $3,500 - Samsung official website

- Adidas Sportswear and shoes with free shipping offering 50% off - Adidas

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:29 PM IST