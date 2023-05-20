Beyonce and Jay-Z buy expensive mansion in California worth ₹1,656 crore |

American singer Beyonce and her musician husband Jay-Z recently spent $200 million (about ₹1,656 crore) on a new home in California. According to sources, the house in Malibu is thought to be an expensive piece of real estate ever sold in the state. However, it’s not the priciest home to sell in the nation. That honour belongs to hedge fund titan Ken Griffin, who shelled out about $238 million in 2019 for a four-level home inside 220 Central Park South in New York City.

The new 30,000-square-foot house for the couple has a view of the Pacific Ocean and was created by one of the world’s most respected architects, Tadao Ando, a Pritzker Prize winner who previously created rapper Kanye West's Malibu house.

Venture entrepreneur Marc Andreessen's previous record for the most expensive home purchase in California has been surpassed by Beyonce and Jay-Z. In 2021, Mr Andreessen invested $177 million in a Malibu property, according to Architectural Digest.

Six buildings make up the entire complex, which also boasts a cinema room, wellness amenities, four outdoor swimming pools, and a basketball court. Along with pocketing glass walls and bulletproof windows, the terrace includes an additional 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

As per TMZ, the couple purchased the 30,000-square-foot Malibu home set on 8 acres from William Bell Jr - one of the largest art collectors in the world. Bell took almost 15 years to build the all-concrete structure.

According to the construction company, the home features Bell’s private art collection. Design features also include a water feature and a pool.

Read Also 7 Stylish Tops to pair with Baggy Jeans this summer