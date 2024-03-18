Best Summer Drink: Learn Some Amazing Benefits Of Buttermilk

Delicious drink for good health | Canva

Sometimes we don't need heavy drinks like lassi or soda drinks, but we need something that is good for our health and tasty too. Then, buttermilk is a great beverage option if you are looking for something healthy and tasty! As the summer heat is heating up, we need something to feel fresh and hydrated.

Buttermilk, also called 'chaach' in Hindi, is a fermented dairy drink. It is a very easy and quick drink to have on busy days. Let's delve into the benefits of buttermilk:

Nutritious and Delicious Beverage

Buttermilk is not only tasty but is also packed with nutrition. It is a good source of various vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium. It is a very delicious beverage one can drink this summer.

Helps Digestion

Buttermilk contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support digestive health. These probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria that helps with digestion, bloating, gas, and indigestion. It is a light drink, and anyone can have it post-meal. Drink buttermilk occasionally to keep your digestive process going.

Keeps you hydrated

Hydration is necessary during the hot summer season, as we feel dehydrated and sweaty because of the weather. Buttermilk’s high water contents tasty flavours make it an excellent hydrating beverage.

Stronger Bones

Calcium is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. It is a vital mineral found in buttermilk, which can help increase calcium intake in your body. Adequate calcium is necessary to prevent conditions like osteoporosis and ensure proper bone development. Consuming buttermilk regularly can contribute to meeting your daily calcium requirement and help you feel refreshed too.

Keeps Body Cool

Buttermilk helps keep your body cool during the heat, making it a refreshing beverage. Consuming buttermilk can help regulate body temperature and provide relief from heat and sweat during the summer.

Make buttermilk part of your summer drinks to stay healthy and fresh!