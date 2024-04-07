Best Healthy Face Mask For Glowing Skin During Summer: See Easy To Follow DIY Steps To Make It At Home

Face Pack for glowing skin | Canva

Natural remedies work wonders on our skin, and making them at home is the best way to have glowing-looking skin at a lower cost. If you are looking for a DIY face mask to achieve healthy-looking glowing skin for the summer, here are the best ones with step-by-step guides on how to use them.

Lemon and Yogurt Face Mask

Lemon and Yogurt are not only flavourful and tasty food ingredients, but they also offer many skin benefits. It helps soothe sunburns and fights acne on your skin. When mixed, the ingredients work wonders on your skin.

How to use:

Step 1: Combine half a cup of sour yoghurt and one teaspoon of lemon

Step 2: Make a fine paste and apply to your skin

Step 3: Let the mask sit on your face for 15-20 minutes

Step 4: Wash your face with some warm water and get a glowing skin

Multani Mitti Face Mask

Multani Mitti is popular for its skin benefits in India. Multani Mitting with Rose Water makes the best face pack to even out your skin tone and make it glowing.

How to Use:

Step 1: Take two teaspoons of Multani Mitti and mix rose water in it

Step 2: Mix until it is smooth and apply it on your face

Step 3: Let the face mask set on the face and let it dry

Step 4: Once it is dried, wash it off with warm water

Besan Face Mask

Besan, also known as gram flour, is popularly used as a home remedy for many skin problems in India. DIY besan face mask helps to remove tan, clean dead skin, and reduce acne. There are numerous besan face packs you can try tailored to your skin problems.

How to use:

Step 1: Combine two teaspoons of besan, one teaspoon of milk cream and lemon juice and add water to make it a thick paste.

Step 2: Apply the pack to your face and neck and let it sit for 10-20 minutes

Step 3: Rinse off the mask with cool water

Turmeric Face Mask

Turmeric is an essential ingredient used in the kitchen. Beyond its use in the kitchen, it is also a vital component in skin health. DIY turmeric face pack can heal many skin problems and promote glowing skin.

How to use:

Step 1: Mix half a teaspoon of natural turmeric powder with one teaspoon of baking powder and rose water.

Step 2: Make a smooth paste and apply to your skin

Step 3: Learn the face pack for 5 minutes and then massage it on your face for 5 more minutes to exfoliate your skin

Step 4: Rinse it off with some lukewarm water, and you will get a clear, glowing skin

Include these homemade DIY face masks into your skin routine and get some of the best results for glowing skin. Do a patch test before applying it directly to your face, as it may irritate your skin if not suitable.