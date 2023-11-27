 Berlin-Based Songwriter And Environmentalist, Ditty Announces India Tour; Here's The Date For Mumbai
As part of her tour, she will be performing in Mumbai, Bangaluru, Puducherry, Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, and the concluding performance in Delhi on January 7.

Shreya SurUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Belin-based songwriter and environmentalist Ditty announced her month-long India tour starting from December 2. The musician will open her India tour with Mumbai on Decemver 2 at Lil Flea and Soho House on December 3. As part of her tour, she will be performing in Mumbai, Bangaluru, Puducherry, Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, and the concluding performance in Delhi on January 7.

She will be traveling through nine cities in India, and collaborating with local environmentalists and artists to start important conversations around climate change, sacred ecology, communal regeneration and transformation. Songwriters Aditi Ramesh, Ranj, and Meera Desai among others will be joining here on the pan-India tour.

Ditty will preview her upcoming record, Skin, which is inspired from her connection with nature. The protest song explores the idea of taking care of our earth. Produced by Cloud Hill Records in Germany, the indie pop song has Indian approach.

The musician recently released her first single Hold Me. In 2020, Ditty had created India's first carbon neutral tour, Make Forests Not War, as a goal of working towards a conscious model for touring artists. This is her third tour which aims to have low emissions and pollution, and carbon neutral.

