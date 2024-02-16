Bengaluru This Weekend: With Lucky Ali, Seedhe Maut & Other Artists Performing In The City, Get Ready For A Musical Extravaganza

It's a musical weekend ahead in Namma Bengaluru this time as several popular music artists have their performances lined up in the city. Are the upcoming days just about music? No, it isn't about music alone. People can look forward to an amazing list of events this Saturday and Sunday which includes comedy shows, dance performances, and art workshops.

Take a look at the events you must add to your weekend list.

Lucky Ali Live (Bhartiya Mall | Feb 17)

Fascinated by Lucky Ali's music that you play on a loop each day? You are lucky if you are in Bengaluru this weekend, as you can tune into his music live. Witness the singer perform his new music to win your heart once again.

Hip Hop Fest (Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield | February 17)

Jump into the Hip Hop Festival in the city to hit the vibe and experience a different high with Seedhe Maut's performance. The event explores the vibrant duniya of hip-hop in India while celebrating it both musically and culturally.

Masala Coffee Concert (Nexus Mall, Koramangala | February 17)

Did you know that the music band that composed and contributed to movies such as Solo and Mundina Nildana is coming to your city this weekend? If that has excited you, you can head to witness Masala Coffee's live-in concert which is a fusion of Indian folk, blues, pop, and rock.

Comics at Cubbon (Opp. Karnataka HC | February 18)

How about attending a stand-up comedy for free and experiencing an outburst of laughter? You may head to this event either solo or with your friend gang to explore this heartfelt mic event.

Sarvam Tvam (Wadia Hall, IIWC Basavanagudi | February 17)

Saturday evening can be an escape into the world of performing arts. The city has on its line-up a show embracing Bharatanatyam, theatre, poetry, and music forms from Karnataka- Bhavageethe and Devaranama. The show is choreographed and directed by Ranjana S.

Dot Painting Workshop (ArtDelight Group, Harlur Main Road | February 18)

We all at some point of time might have got attracted to a dream catcher. But how about designing one for ourselves by exploring our artistic skills? You can actually do that this weekend if you are in Bengaluru as you participate in this dot painting workshop.