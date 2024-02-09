Bangalore This Weekend: From Attending A Circus To LOL At Comedy Show, List Of Happening Events In Namma Bengaluru

Bengaluru is one of the happening cities in the country and you can't really disagree on this. Not only are weekends filled with celebration, but every weekday too is enjoyed with fun with its cool nightlife. As we set ourselves on a Friday vibe and get ready for the weekend ahead, here's a list of things you can do this Saturday and Sunday to ditch your laziness, click Instagrammable pics, and create memories with your dear ones.

4 must-visit events in Bengaluru this weekend

(1) Olympian Circus

Heard about circus in movies, but never had the chance to witness one? You're lucky that Olympian Circus is in town for an unforgettable experience. The show said to run for closely two hours will be filled with performances by international acrobats and gymnasts. Also, it is described as family-friendly one.

When: Feb 9 onwards

Where: Exhibition Ground, Akshaya Nagar

Book here

(2) KR Market Photo Walk

Love walking through the streets and clicking pictures? You may go on a photo walk with like-minded people who enjoy photography and learn the nuances of the art form by exploring the crowded marketplace in Bengaluru. DSLR cameras are not a mandate, your interest in street photography will get you here.

When: February 10

Meeting Point: KR Market Metro Station

Book here

(3) Mahabharata Dialogues

If your interest lies in ancient religious texts and learning about the Indian epic Mahabharata, you may attend a storytelling session happening in the city. For those not wanting to party and pull off a weekend, and consider spending it on a spiritual note, this one is something to go for. It is a great event to take your kids to (8+) if you want them to know about the epic, its characters, and storyline.

When: February 11

Where: Dialogues Cafe, JP Nagar

Book here

(4) Comedy show: Married Men on Valentine Day

A stand-up comedy show themed on married men, featuring Rupen Paul, Joteen Patro, and Rahul Robin is in the city. No more single this Valentine's Day? Oh, married? Here's a perfect event for you that will make you laugh and enjoy the occasion at its best.

When: February 11

Where: The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala

Book here