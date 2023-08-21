'Baithak' On Spotify With Indian Instrumental Maestros Crosses 1.1 Million Views in 2 Days

Indian classical instrumental has a mountain of melodies that have stood the test of time. Yet, amidst the clamour of beats and riffs, this genre often finds itself in the shadows, struggling for attention. Bedazzled in the slickness of hip hop and contemporary pop, Gen Z – and majority of the millennial generation for that matter – overlooks the richness and depth of this traditional form. As the strains of sitar, tabla, and flute weave intricate patterns, this timeless music should be heard, cherished, and preserved for the generations to come.

You might think this genre is a bit niche, but it's actually pulling in quite the crowd. We're talking about a growth spurt of nearly 500% in the last couple of years on Spotify. More than 45% of those streaming these tunes are under the age of 25. The streaming giant has decided to roll out a new project called ‘Echo’ on World Music Day in June 2023. It's like a love letter to the glorious heritage of Indian classical instrumental music. Echo includes curated playlists – Soulful Sitar, Fascinating Flute, and Tabla Rhythms – and is inviting top players in the game – the likes of sitar player Rishab Sharma, tabla maestro Anuradha Pal, and flautist Naveen Kumar – to jam together.

Their neo-classical track Kautilya got over 1.1 million views on YouTube in two days of its release (on August 18). Says India's foremost female tabla player Anuradha Pal, “I am happy that Spotify kept the focus on classical instrumental rather than vocals or Bollywood, which usually get the spotlight. They were respectful of my contribution and stature in the world of classical music.” Imagine a world where the age-old sounds of the sitar, the tabla's rhythmic magic, and the bansuri's enchanting melodies come together seamlessly. Composer Rishab decided to throw in some modern elements: punchy 808s, hip-hop drums that pack a punch, and futuristic synths and FX that took listeners on a cosmic journey. It's like tradition and innovation locked arms and decided to waltz into the year 2050. Rishab wanted it to be like listening to history and the future shake hands, and you're right in the middle of it.”

The 'Baithak' features almost 40 instrumentalists, including five of Anuradha Pal's tabla students. Pal told FPJ, “When we were conceptualising the session, we wanted to make it as inclusive as we could. So, you see musicians from different generations performing with us. Some of the players are in college right now while others have been performing for three decades. This is true inclusivity!”

