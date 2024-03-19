"Art de Vivre à la Française" Exhibition Presents The Magnificence of French Interior Designs In New Delhi

Pinterest/FPJ

In the dynamic landscape of Indo-French relations, Embassy of France/ Business France in collaboration with the French Institute in India, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and OGAAN-India Design Week is organizing the "Art de Vivre à la Française" (art of living) exhibition and conference series on 21st – 22nd March at Bikaner House, New Delhi. This event will host an array of exhibitors, showcasing France's rich heritage in home decor and furnishing with the intention to celebrate design, craftsmanship, architecture, interior decoration and collaboration between both countries.

Since 2008, Business France has been at the forefront of fostering creative partnerships between France and the world. Now, with the Delhi chapter of "Art de Vivre à la Française," the spotlight is on the seamless fusion of French elegance and Indian vibrancy. Meticulously curated by an Indo-French team from Business France and GCG Architects, the exhibition will spotlight France's expertise in interior design, blending timeless traditions with cutting-edge technology.

Showcasing Excellence:

From bedding and bathroom fixtures to kitchenware, lighting, and tableware, the exhibition will feature a diverse range of design houses specializing in home furnishing and interior decoration. Among the 30+ esteemed exhibitors stand Mobilier National, known for its role in preserving and refurbishing state furniture. With both traditional and contemporary collections on display, Mobilier National promises to captivate visitors with its blend of heritage and innovation.

A Legacy of Collaboration: The Fusion of Indo-French Design

As a historical symbol of the glorious past of both France and India, two tents have been set up in the Ballroom of the Bikaner House. As stated by Alexis de Ducla, Director of Mathieu Lustrerie- Asia and Middle East, it will be a unique experience of having a special moment, under the Chandeliers of the Hall of Mirrors of Versailles, with original wood paneling and exquisite embroideries. The luxury once created for Kings and Queens is very much alive today, bringing the heritage of exquisite craftsmanship to contemporary and classical residences and estates. Traditional luxurious craftsmanship from both France and India - particularly Rajasthan - is showcased by Mathieu Lustrerie for Chandeliers, Féau Boiseries for wood paneling and Lesage Interiors for hand embroidery.

Tailored for Professionals: A Platform for Collaboration

This exclusive event isn't just a feast for the eyes—it's a strategic opportunity for professionals across various sectors. Interior designers, importers, distributors, retailers, luxury hotel chains, architecture and design students, real estate developers, and journalists will converge to explore collaboration opportunities with distinguished French brands.

Recognizing India's booming market in the furniture and interior design industry, the exhibition aims to redefine the landscape of cross-cultural collaboration and pave the way for future projects and mixed aesthetics.

Beyond the Exposition

The conversations extend beyond the exhibition floor with the "Creative Dialogue" series organized by the French Institute in India. From 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm on 21st March, renowned heritage companies, such as Féau, Mathieu Lustrerie and Lesage, world-renowned French and Indian architect studios like Wilmotte & Associés, represented by its CEO Borina Andrieu, Morphogenesis and its founder Sonali Rastogi, Jean-Louis Deniot, and Aparna Kaushik, as well as promising French designers who are committed to working with great craftsmanship such as RoWin Atelier (a duo composed of Hervé Winkler and Frédéric Rochette), Hugo Besnier, and other key opinion leaders of the industry, and the creative sector like designer Gaurav Gupta. Mobilier National and its representatives will participate in the discussions and share examples of mixing traditional "savoir-faire" and contemporary creation. Mobilier National will take center stage, sharing insights into the blending of traditional "savoir-faire" with contemporary creation.

In essence, the "Art de Vivre à la Française" exhibition is more than just a showcase of design—it's a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration and creativity that transcends borders. As visitors immerse themselves in the fusion of French elegance and Indian vibrancy, they'll witness firsthand the transformative power of design in bridging cultures and shaping the future.

As President Macron emphasized during his State visit to India in January 2024, the collaboration between France and India in the fields of design and arts and crafts holds strategic importance. Through initiatives like the "Art de Vivre à la Française" exhibition, both nations aim to deepen their cultural ties and foster mutual understanding and appreciation.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship programme. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

French participants at the Art de Vivre à la française 2024 Exhibition

The exhibitors participating in this edition hail from specializations in architecture, interior design, furniture, tableware, technologies, and home decoration.

SPECIAL EXHIBIT IN THE BALLROOM

CHANDELIERS:

• Mathieu Lustrerie : A luxury lighting specialist whose most notable works are seen in the Palace of Versailles, the Opera Garnier and the Louvre museum, to name a few.

CUSTOM DESIGNED WALL COVERING:

• Féau Boiseries : When it comes to decorative boiserie paneling, the name of Féau is a symbol of French excellence. They specialize in high-end deluxe wood paneling.

EMBROIDERY :

• Lesage Intérieurs : A true fruit of Indo-French savoir-faire, Lesage is known for their handmade embroidered creations made in India and used by museums, decorators, upholsters and collectors worldwide.

ARCHITECTS AND INTERIOR DESIGNERS:

• Wilmotte and Associés: An urban planning, architecture and design agency that operates across Europe, Asia and Africa, Wilmotte is currently ranked 52nd among the world's largest architectural firms.

• Jean-Louis Den io t : Deniot and his firm seamlessly merge timeless elegance with modern sophistication, creating a perfect blend of luxury and innovation in interior design, with projects across the world.

• GCG Architectes : With offices in Paris and Delhi, GCG is a multidisciplinary agency born from a meeting between two French and an Indian architect, Dev Gupta, which includes diverse architecture and interior design projects ranging from housing, private, corporate projects in their portfolio and much more.

• Hartis : Creator and seller of high-quality home furnishing, promoting the traditional French artisans.

• RoWin Atelier : Design powerhouse, celebrated for crafting spaces that seamlessly integrate style and functionality, setting new standards in contemporary design excellence.

BEDDING AND BATHING:

• Andre Renault : A leading manufacturer of premium bedding since 1960.

• Alexandre Turpault : Has established itself as a benchmark in the world of luxury household linens, from refined bed linens to elegant tablecloths and bath towels.

• Le Jacquard Français : Creates high-end linens and home decor, defined by elegance, character and timelessness.

• Volevatch : Creates exceptional collections of bathware, considering themselves goldsmiths in the art of bathing.

COMTEMPORARY FURNITURES:

• Ligne Roset : Synonymous with contemporary luxury, Ligne Roset is known for their furniture collections and accessories such as lighting and rugs.

EDITION:

• Assouline : Founded by Prosper and Martine Assouline in Paris in 1994, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. The brand's history began with the desire to create a new, contemporary style of book, using the couple's experienced eye for visually rich stories as well as compelling narratives.

CRAFTSMANSHIP :

• Maison Gaston : A Creole Art House created to represent the French West Indies and bring to the forefront the lifestyle and stories of the territory.

• Nathalie Borderie : A creator of one-of-a-kind, intricate glass sculptures and jewellery, that is currently being sold in more than 20 countries.

• Atelier Savant : A 'creative think-tank', Atelier Savant specialises in developing and implementing brand strategies across a portfolio of industries and clients worldwide.

HORLOGERIE:

• Utinam : Originating from the Franche-Comte region in France, Utinam is renowned for the design and manufacture of innovative Comtois and contemporary clocks and watches.

KITCHENWARE:

• Peugeot Saveurs : World leader in mills since 1840, offering the best in pepper, spice and coffee mills, fresh mills and wine accessories.

• Le Creuset : A pioneer in colour development and leader in highly-durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron cookware.

TABLEWARE & CRYSTAL:

• Christofle : This luxury house founded in Paris revolutionized the world of tableware, jewellery, and decoration with its unparalleled expertise.

• Bernardaud : The family owned Bernardaud masters the art of French porcelain since 1863 in Limoges.

• Baccarat : This French luxury house is renowned for its crystal barware, dining, home décor and lighting.

• Lalique: French luxury glassmaker, founded by renowned glassmaker and jeweller René Lalique in 1888. Lalique is best known for producing glass art, including perfume bottles, vases, and hood ornaments.

• Non Sans Raison : A French designer, producer and luxury porcelain maker of dinnerware and exquisite design pieces.

• Thierry Journo by Good Earth: French-Tunisian designer, Journo will be unveiling his exquisite "Mirage" collection of luxury tableware, designed by him for the renowned Indian brand, Good Earth.

TECHNOLOGY:

• Thomson computers : The trusted French-born brand with a 130+ year legacy of tech innovation and making tech accessible and affordable for all.

• Schneider Electrics : Specializes in developing and enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

• Waterfall Audio : Created in 1996, designs and manufactures innovative and timeless loudspeakers with exceptional musicality.

RETAIL :

• Galeries Lafayette : A name synonymous with luxury, Galeries Lafayette is an upmarket French department store chain, the biggest in Europe. Opening in India is scheduled in 2025 in Mumbai & Delhi.

WINE CABINET :

• Eurocave : EuroCave, creator of wine cabinets and cellars, offers long term, premium solutions for wine preservation.

With the special participation of MOBILIER NATIONAL: A public institution specializing in the conservation, restoration, and curation of historic and modern state furniture, Mobilier National plays a crucial role in preserving France's cultural heritage by showcasing their unique collection. Mobilier National has invited two major companies, each a household name in their respective fields:

Manufacture de Sèvres : A French institution designed as a ceramics ecosystem, bringing together a factory, two museums, an apprentice school, a gallery, and a showroom in three locations.

The Invisible Collection : The leading online gallery for discovering luxury designs by over 200 of the world's most renowned talents. Through its platform and galleries in Paris, London, NY, and LA, Invisible Collection offers access to bespoke creations, forging a new distinctive French aesthetic that appeals to design connoisseurs globally.