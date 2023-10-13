Archaeologists Discover 2000-Year-Old Makeup Products In Aizanoi | Representational Image- Canva

In a significant archaeological discovery in the ancient city of Aizanoi in Western Turkey, archaeologists have uncovered remarkably well-preserved cosmetics dating back 2,000 years, offering valuable insights into the beauty rituals of ancient Rome.

The excavation, a collaborative effort between the Kutahya Governorate, Dumlupinar University, and archaeologists took place east of the Temple of Zeus.

Professor Gokhan Coskun, the Head Of The Archaeology Department at the University, revealed that the team discovered remnants of a cosmetics and jewellery shop within the 2,000-year-old marketplace of the ancient city.

The products found included perfume bottles, jewellery items, makeup, blushes, eyeshadows, and various hair accessories. One intriguing aspect of the discovery was the unique storage methods of the ancient Romans.

Coskun noted that they found evidence supporting the historical practice of storing eyeshadows and blushes in oyster shells, as numerous oyster shells were found at the excavation site. The makeup products unearthed came in ten different colours, providing valuable insights into the cosmetic preferences of the era.

The makeup products found included brilliantly coloured pigments in shades of reds and pinks, similar to contemporary blushes and eyeshadows.

The discovery provides valuable historical insights into the beauty industry of ancient Rome. Aizanoi has been the focus of several excavation expeditions over the years, revealing significant artefacts and structures from its rich historical background.

Read Also Navratri Glow Secrets: 8 Skincare Products For A Radiant Festive Look

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)