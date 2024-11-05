Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions

Canva

When you think of a workout, physical fitness is what most people seem to focus on. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday believes in feeding your mind too. She shares how mental fitness is equally important. While in an interview with content creator Prajakta Koli, Ananya said, "I know how tough it is to get out of bed and do that one workout. But it really makes a huge difference."

Panday also shared that she finds inspiration in Prajakta's dedication to fitness when she regularly posts 'well-done P!" stories after her workout session. She also mentioned how she motivates herself with positive talk to get out of bed and go for a workout.

To this Prajakta replied,"You’re a different person after that. For me, everybody asks me, ‘Okay what is your goal weight?’ or ‘What is the kind of body…’, and I said, ‘Whatever changes come in my body, that’s a bonus. For me after every workout mentally I’m so good and I’m more productive, I’m in a better mood. Everything’s great.”

Ananya on mental fitness

Agreeing to Prajakta's statement, Ananya added, “People associate working out with physical fitness but I think more than anything, it’s actually mental fitness.” Her perspective shades light on the commonly increasing knowledge about how physical workout benefits your mental health the most. It is all about the mental clarity, reduced stress, and improved mood that come after a good workout session.

How workouts help you achieve mental clarity and boost your mood?

Exercise promotes the release of endorphins, also known as "feel-good" hormones. These endorphins help improve mood and can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. Exercise helps regulate stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. High-intensity workouts or activities like yoga and stretching can encourage relaxation and reduce muscle tension.

Achieving fitness goals, no matter how small, can provide a sense of accomplishment. This enhances self-esteem and confidence, which contributes positively to mental well-being. Sticking to a workout schedule can help build a sense of routine, which is beneficial for mental stability. It can create a structured approach to the day, providing a sense of control and purpose.