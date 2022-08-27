An easy guide to dermal fillers and points to keep in mind

Some people have smooth skin, plump lips, and full cheeks naturally, while others need a little help with dermal fillers to get the same look. New-age injectable treatments are affordable, long-lasting, and subtle. They look so natural that you can’t tell that a person has had dermal fillers.

Understanding fillers

The best fillers are hyaluronic, meaning they come from the same hyaluronic acid that is found naturally in the skin. Dermal fillers are not the same as neurotoxins like Dysport and Botox, which “freeze” muscles under the skin. Fillers typically last between six months to two years or longer. However, it depends on the formulation. Over time, the material gradually breaks down and the body naturally absorbs the particles.

Our facial skin loses volume as we age. Maintaining the optimal results involves adding volume. By not waiting until the filler is completely absorbed, we use less filler for maintenance. This type of filler stores more moisture, volume, and the skin looks healthy and hydrated. Hyaluronic acid can also be used as a topical cream or serum but when used externally, it doesn’t restore volume. It renews youthfulness and diminishes wrinkles only when it is injected.

Best fillers are undetectable

When injected correctly, dermal fillers should appear natural. The old duck lips are a definite sign of bad filler. The goal should be to make subtle changes to the face without going overboard. Instead of noticing the filler, people should notice other features such as your eyes or your smooth skin. Though it is not recommended you start loading fillers into your face before you’ve developed wrinkles, many dermatologists say that starting young may lead to fewer lines as you age. People who start young (late 20s) with small amounts of filler, tend to age better than people who start much later. It is easier to prevent lines and wrinkles than to correct them after years have passed. However, there are other ways to keep your skin looking younger, such as wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, using retinols, not smoking, etc.

Filler can be corrected

Don’t panic if you come out of the clinic not looking like you wanted. In many cases, a filler can be adjusted, either by injecting another filler to create balance or dissolving the entire filler. This is another reason dermatologists like to use hyaluronic fillers – if the procedure doesn’t go as planned. The expert can inject an enzyme into the treatment area and safely dissolve the filler.

Avoid cheap treatments

If you come across a cheap deal for filler, don’t go for it. They are likely using substandard filler and it might do more harm than good.

When should dermal fillers be avoided:

During pregnancy or if you are breastfeeding

If you have sinus infection

Before or immediately after a dental procedure

To conclude

People fear that fillers will leave them looking like plastic dolls. To avoid this, look for a skilled expert in the field who understands what you want. S/he should have the mastery to meet your needs. Consult different practitioners to learn more about their expertise, experience, and philosophy. Techniques have evolved in recent years. Keep an open mind as you and the expert try to find the best way to give you a natural-looking facelift.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)

