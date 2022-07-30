Five myths about botox treatment you should be aware about

There is no specific age for starting botox. After the age of 18, it can be started depending on the cosmetic need of the skin. Botox has benefits like reducing of fine lines and wrinkles, among others. However, it has received a bad rep due to a lack of awareness. Here, we bust myths associated with botox treatment.

Myth: Botox is toxic and unsafe

Fact: Botox is safe for cosmetic use. It has been FDA-approved as an anti-ageing treatment. It is one of the most widely administered drugs on the market today.

Myth: Botox injections are painful

Fact: Botox injections are not that painful. However, needles may cause mild discomfort. Numbing cream is also used and aftercare instructions are provided.

Myth: Wrinkles worsen if you stop getting botox

Fact: Botox isn’t a permanent solution to wrinkles. Once the effects of botox fade away, you will start to regain facial movement in the muscles before your next treatment. Gradually, the fine lines and wrinkles will return if you stop the treatment altogether. Hence, it’s possible you may never want to stop. However, if you choose to do so there wouldn’t be permanent damage. The reduced movement of the treated muscled prevents wrinkles from reforming.

Myth: Botox equals ‘frozen’ look

Fact: When injected by a skilled

professional, botox should never make you look frozen or emotionless. The right amount of botox will not cause your face to look tight. Instead, your skin will appear softer and wrinkle-free.

Myth: Facial creams and serums yield same results

Fact: No skin cream or serum can

relax muscles. Only botox can do that. Creams and serums can only penetrate through a certain level of the skin’s dermis. However, when used along with botox certain creams and serums can enhance results and makes the effects of botox last longer.

Tips for beginners

Visit a certified physician. Don’t get it done from salons or non-professionals

Ask them you show you the before and after results of the botox. Proceed only if it makes you happy

Meet them first. Invest time in finding someone you’d like to work with

Don’t go overboard; less is more

Start slow

You can fix bad botox, but it involves injecting more of it

Preventative botox is controversial, but works

Think of botox as a way to retrain your facial muscles

Make sure your skincare works in your favour

Insist on using FDA-approved product

Don't use cheap ones to save money

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics)