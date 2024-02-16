National Almond Day 2024: Significance, Benefits, Side Effects And All You Need To Know

Almond Day 2024 | Pinterest/Canva

Almonds are observed as a superfood to boost memory and strengthen immunity to mitigate several health-related risks and reinforce the immune system. From the ancient 'Bawarchi-khana' of our grandmothers to the present-day kitchen kingdoms with great facilities, almonds are abundantly used in traditional, fusion, and innovative recipes, but how to use the golden dry fruits for maximum benefit?

Let's discuss the significance of almonds on National Almond Day so that we can consume them with sanity and boost our health. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits, pros, and cons of almonds.

Health benefits of almonds

The worldwide journey of almonds from the Middle East to global platforms is enough to describe the importance of this superfood. Packed with Vitamin E and enriched with healthy fiber, they are much more than a memory booster! In a world where several things are harmful to your mind and heart, they take care of your memory and pulse! They empower the eyes for a better view and help you manage your weight and cholesterol so that you can become the best version of yourself! Rich in magnesium, protein, and calcium, they put a grip on blood sugar and heartbeats!

The side effects of excessive consumption

Almonds are meant to invoke a perfect balance between mind, heart, and body, but the excessive consumption of almonds can cause serious health concerns. An overdose of almonds can incite stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Almonds are warm, so an unreasonable amount of almonds can dismantle your mental and physical health. Just one ounce of golden almonds is enough to attain the maximum benefits.

Scrumptious almond recipes to change the texture

Apart from consuming raw almonds, you can also use them in cakes, cookies, oats, and milkshakes. They increase the power of your fruit- and nut-based recipes. A glass of almond milkshake or a bowl of almond halwa not only stimulates your taste buds, but it's also a natural way to reach elevated health goals.