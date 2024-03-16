Allen Ling Talks About His Nostalgic Approach To Music During His India Visit

In a world where high school crushes end up as awkward friend requests online, Allen Ling is turning his into chart-topping music gold with his latest love ballad, Closer. “I wrote this song a few years ago to see if I could win the heart of one of my best friends over. I’ve always wondered if we could be more than just friends and I was hoping I could write something. Epic and impressive. That would make her realise what I felt about her. Unfortunately, that fantasy never came true but what is true is our continued deep friendship and love for each other,” Allen told FPJ during his visit to Mumbai.

The story of this American-Chinese artiste, who began his formal musical career in 2023, stands out for its rareness. Within what seems like the blink of an eye, he has catapulted up the charts with his 'Heartbreak Trilogy’. Consider the trajectory of his single, Remember, a composition that not only ascended to the top of the World Indie Music and European Indie Music Charts but also found its way into the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart. More impressively, it soared to number 19 on the DRT Global Top 50 Rock Airplay Chart. This global chart-topper's narrative is further enriched by his collaboration with Dave Lopez (from the American alternative rap-rock group, Flipsyde).

The camaraderie between Allen and the San Francisco-based guitarist adds a layer of authenticity and companionship to this story. Together, they are currently on a promotional tour that promises to be as electrifying as it is introspective. They are performing at the HT Unwind Food and Music Carnival in Delhi's JLN Stadium on March 17, and subsequently at the Oak Live Bar at Marriott in Dubai on March 21. The prelude was a performance alongside the pioneering Indian rock band Them Clones at Piano Man Delhi on March 15. When asked about what he plans to do in India, Ling said, “Absorbing the essence and culture of the people of India, seeing their response to our music and our interviews, and enjoying the company of my colleagues assisting me on my journey here.”

Allen collaborates with top-tier musicians to create, write, and record his music. His new single Closer features the production brilliance of Guns N Roses' Brain Bryan Mantia and Melissa Reese, and is engineered by Chris Dugan at Green Day Studios. His journey in music video production has been adorned with international accolades for his work on Straight Into The Ocean and A Name In Your Book. Despite his recent foray into live music performances, he's keen on enriching the scene with his singular blend of ballads and pop tunes. Allen embraces his ongoing journey of growth and exploration, which is evident in his ventures into the world of comics and children's book publishing.

His career in physical therapy boasts collaborations with the team at Pixar Animation Studios and industry giants like Steve Jobs, and contributing on the sets of notable TV shows like Into the Badlands. These rich experiences have bolstered his confidence, paving the way for his transition into filmmaking. If Remember set the stage, Closer promises to be a relatable masterpiece. The music video produced by actor Aramis Knight (from the show Ms Marvel) is like the cherry on top of this emotionally charged sundae – so meta, it'll have you hitting replay. In the grand narrative of musical outliers, Allen's journey is a chapter that not only celebrates individual achievement but also underscores the collaborative spirit that fuels the creative process.