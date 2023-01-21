All you need to know about Azmat Jah, the new Nizam of Hyderabad

Azmat Jah | Twitter

Azmat Jha, the child of Mukarram Jah's first wife Princess Esra, was named as his heir apparent. Mukarram Jah, the Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, who passed away in the Turkish capital of Istanbul last week and was earlier buried at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, had made this declaration.

Following the conclusion of his father's mourning period in February, Azmat Jah will be formally installed as the new Nizam at a solemn coronation at Chowmahalla Palace.

Since titles were abolished by the Indian government in 1971, Azmat Jah will not have the title of Nizam IX.

Jah would take care of Mukarram Jah Trust and also be in charge of looking after the Nizam's possessions in Hyderabad and India.

Career

Jah, a professional photographer and cinematographer who works in the film industry, attended school in London and earned his degree from California. He has worked with individuals like Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough. Jah has also wielded the camera for Hollywood hits like Last Crusade, Basic Instinct, Indiana Jones, Life of Charlie Chaplin and Navy Seals.

Who was Mir Mukkaram Jah?

H.E.H. Mir Barkat Ali Khan, also known as H.E.H Asaf Jah VIII ( Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur), was the 8th and the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

He was named the successor by Mir Osman Ali Khan on June 14, 1954. In 1967, he was crowned at Chowmahalla Palace. Up until 1971, he was referred to as the Prince of Hyderabad. He held the title of India's richest person up to the 1980s.

