Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur: The last Nizam of Hyderabad & Berar passes away at 89

Twitter/ Arun Mehdi

H.E.H. Mir Barkat Ali Khan, also known as H.E.H Asaf Jah VIII ( Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur), the Nizam of Hyderabad and Berar passed away last night in Istanbul.

His son Nawab Walashan Mir Azmet Ali Khan Siddiqui, Prince Azmet Jah will succeed as the next Nizam of Hyderabad, Asaf Jah IX.

Birth

The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad was born on 6th October, 1933 at Hilafet Palace in Nice (France) to General H.H. Prince Azam Jah Bahadur and Princess Durru Shehvar.

While his father Prince Azam Jah Bahadur was the son of H.E.H. Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur (Asaf Jah VII), his mother was an Ottoman Princess and the only daughter of the last Caliph of the Ottoman Empire Sultan Abdul Mejid II.

Proclaimed as a succesor

On 14th June 1954, Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur was proclaimed by his grand father H.E.H the Nizam VII as the successor designate, and since then he is identified as the eighth and the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

H.E.H. Mir Barkat Ali Khan passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey last night at 10:30pm (IST) and he will be buried in Hyderbad as per his final wishes.

Read Also Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur, son of seventh Nizam of Hyderabad passes away