Alia Bhatt Went From Bridal Showstopper To 1990s Couture Muse In This Vintage Butter-Yellow Suit For Love & War Team Dinner

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal snapped in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Alia Bhatt had a seriously busy fashion night in Mumbai. After walking the runway as a showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fashion showcase on September 26, the actress stepped out for dinner with her Love & War team – Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. And while both appearances had their own fashion moment, it was her unexpected vintage suit for dinner that brought a completely different mood to the evening.

Love & War team posed during dinner night | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Alia Bhatt revives 1990s Givenchy number

For her dinner outing, Alia stepped into fashion history in a vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen cotton butter-yellow suit from the 1997 couture collection.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the cropped blazer was the real star of the outfit. It featured structured shoulders, pointed notched lapels and full-length sleeves, while an elaborate sculptural bow detail at the front added a soft elegance to the otherwise clean tailoring.

The actress paired it with a coordinating pencil skirt that sat neatly within the same colour palette. Falling above the knee, its streamlined shape created a neat contrast with the stronger structure of the blazer.

Rather than keeping everything tonal, Alia introduced two strong black elements. She carried a large vintage Gucci handbag with a patent crocodile-embossed finish, and wore pointed-toe black heels with a sheer panel across the front.

The rest of the styling stayed restrained. Small gold hoops were enough to add a hint of jewellery without competing with the blazer’s statement bow. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, neat style, while her makeup remained soft and sophisticated with defined eyes, gently sculpted cheeks and a muted rosy-nude lip.

Before dinner, Alia was the bridal showstopper

Earlier in the evening, Alia had already made a dramatic fashion statement on the Manish Malhotra runway. She joined Vicky Kaushal as a showstopper for the designer’s Mijwan showcase in Mumbai, appearing in an elaborate ivory bridal-inspired couture look.

The ensemble centred around a heavily worked chikankari saree. Its ivory base was covered with intricate embroidery, shimmering sequins and silver detailing, while scalloped borders added definition to the drape.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fashion show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The saree was styled to reveal a contemporary bandeau-style blouse underneath. The cropped design featured delicate spaghetti straps, a square neckline and intricate appliqué, giving the traditional drape a more modern silhouette.

Alia’s matching sheer veil was perhaps the most ethereal finishing touch. Draped over her head, it extended dramatically towards the floor while mirroring the saree’s craftsmanship with chikankari embroidery, sequins and scalloped edging.

Alia Bhatt stuns as Manish Malhotra muse | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The ivory ensemble was paired with an equally elaborate jewellery selection. Alia adorned herself with a large white-gold necklace combining diamonds and pearls, accompanied by statement earrings and a maang tikka.

Diamond-studded haath phools accentuated her both hands, adding another layer of traditional bridal jewellery to the otherwise contemporary saree styling.