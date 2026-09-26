Move Over Red And Pastels! Sharvari's Royal Gold Bridal Lehenga Revives The Charm Of 90s Wedding Fashion For 2026

For years, bridal fashion has moved far beyond the traditional red lehenga. Pastels took over, ivory became a favourite, and brides gradually embraced shades of pink, blue, green and even purple for their wedding celebrations. But if Sharvari’s latest onscreen bridal look is anything to go by, there could be a glamorous colour shift coming next: gold.

The actor’s wedding moment from her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels like a deliberate throwback to the extravagant bridal fashion of the 1990s and early 2000s. Think over-the-top embroidery, traditional jewellery, a dramatic veil and plenty of shimmer, the kind of wedding glamour that once defined Bollywood brides.

Sharvari revives bridal gold and how!

The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya gives a glimpse of Sharvari’s wedding sequence with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, where she appears in a lavish gold lehenga designed by Indian designer Gazal Gupta.

The ensemble is unapologetically ornate. Her voluminous lehenga is covered in elaborate embroidery, with paisley, floral and swirling patterns woven across the skirt. The dense detailing catches the light and gives the entire silhouette a rich, celebratory finish.

Instead of breaking up the monochrome effect with a contrasting blouse, Sharvari wears a matching fitted choli covered in gold-toned embroidery and shimmer. The structured blouse works against the fullness of the skirt, creating a more balanced silhouette while keeping the entire outfit firmly within its gold colour palette.

But it is the dupatta that gives the bridal look its biggest fashion moment. Sharvari dons a sheer gold-toned dupatta over her head, turning it into a traditional bridal veil. It is embellished with circular mirror-like details and intricate embroidery, while a broad scalloped border with fringe adds movement around the edges.

Sharvari doubles down on the traditional bridal aesthetic with elaborate jewellery. A statement choker is paired with matching earrings, stack of delicate bangles, a regal kamarbandh and a maang tikka, while a traditional nose ring connected by a delicate chain adds another unmistakably bridal touch.

Together, the jewellery and veil make the ensemble feel less like a contemporary fashion look and more like a lavish Bollywood wedding fantasy.

And that is precisely what makes the look interesting for 2026. While today’s brides often lean towards lighter palettes and more pared-back styling, Sharvari’s onscreen bride embraces the maximalism that was once synonymous with Indian wedding fashion.

Is gold the new bridal colour?

Sharvari's look taps into a bridal aesthetic that feels nostalgic without necessarily being dated. The all-gold approach recalls the heavily embellished wedding wardrobes popular in Bollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s, when metallic embroidery, elaborate jewellery and dramatic dupattas were very much part of the bridal vocabulary.

The look may even remind fashion lovers of Sonali Bendre's iconic golden bridal lehenga from Hum Saath Saath Hain, another memorable example of gold being used to create a glamorous, traditional wedding silhouette.

How 2026 brides can wear gold for their wedding

You do not have to go completely head-to-toe gold to bring the colour into your wedding wardrobe. For the main wedding ceremony, a gold lehenga with antique-gold embroidery can offer the grandeur of Sharvari’s look while allowing the detailing to remain the star.

For brides who prefer sarees, a gold silk or tissue saree with a richly worked blouse can create a more classic silhouette. You can also introduce gold through a metallic border, embroidered pallu or statement blouse rather than choosing a completely gold outfit.

Gold can work just as well beyond the wedding ceremony. For a sangeet, try a lighter gold lehenga with sequins or mirror work, while a contemporary gold co-ord or structured metallic ensemble can bring a fashion-forward edge to a cocktail night.

Another easy approach is to use gold as an accent. A champagne dupatta, metallic blouse, embellished skirt or statement gold jewellery can instantly elevate a more neutral outfit without making the entire look feel overly traditional.

Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya bridal look ultimately shows that gold does not have to be reserved for jewellery or embroidery. Used as the main colour, it can create a dramatic, regal and unmistakably festive bridal statement.