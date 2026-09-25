Dove Cameron Breaks Bridal Rules, Marries Damiano David In Chic Cape-Shoulder White Wedding Suit

Dove Cameron and Damiano David tied the knot in Italy | X

We can officially declare 2026 the year of the wedding suit!

Dove Cameron and Damiano David have joined the growing list of celebrity couples making a case for tailoring on the big day, with Cameron choosing a chic all-white suit instead of a traditional floor-length dress. The singer duo tied the knot on September 24 at the historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy, with their wedding ensembles bringing a distinctly modern edge to the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dove Cameron joins bridal suit trend

Cameron reportedly said “I do” in a custom Giorgio Armani creation that gave classic bridal dressing a sharply tailored update. Her all-white look centred around a structured blazer, crisp shirt and matching tie, creating the feel of a traditional formal suit while the styling details made it unmistakably bridal.

The blazer was cinched at the waist with a white belt and statement rectangular buckle, giving definition to the otherwise structured silhouette. But the most dramatic detail came from one shoulder, where a cape-like drape extended from the blazer and flowed down the back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The actress paired the tailored top half with wide-leg trousers that fell all the way to the floor. The fluid shape softened the sharpness of the blazer while adding movement to the monochrome ensemble.

Keeping with the clean aesthetic, Cameron skipped statement accessories altogether. Her diamond engagement ring was the only piece of jewellery visible, allowing the architectural tailoring to remain the focus.

Her beauty styling followed a similar less-is-more approach. She wore her hair sleek and straight, with a clean complexion, rosy cheeks, defined eyes and nude lips completing the understated bridal look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Damiano David wows in ivory look

David complemented Cameron without completely mirroring her silhouette. He opted for an ivory-and-white ensemble built around a sharply tailored double-breasted blazer worn with a crisp white shirt.

Rather than adding a traditional tie, he left the neckline relaxed, giving the formal tailoring a more contemporary feel. Matching white trousers continued the monochrome palette, while polished black dress shoes introduced a classic contrast.

Read Also Kaan Chains Are Back! How To Style This Traditional Ear Accessory For Upcoming Festive Season

A taupe-grey scarf draped loosely around his neck added another layer to the outfit, breaking up the otherwise head-to-toe white look. His slightly tousled hair and minimal accessories also kept the ensemble from feeling overly formal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bridal suits are having a moment in 2026

Cameron's wedding look arrives as more brides experiment with alternatives to the conventional white gown. While dresses remain firmly rooted in bridal fashion, celebrity weddings in 2026 have shown a growing interest in tailoring, structured separates and silhouettes that can feel more modern and versatile.

Dua Lipa was among the celebrity brides to take this approach when she married Callum Turner on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. Her custom Schiaparelli ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry, featured a structured ivory jacket paired with an asymmetric midi skirt. The singer accentuated her look with a dramatic wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat featuring gold detailing underneath instead of a conventional veil.

Georgina Rodríguez followed with her August 11 wedding to Cristiano Ronaldo at their home in Portugal. She also stepped away from the traditional floor-length bridal gown, wearing an all-white Gucci outfit comprising a structured long-sleeved jacket and fitted midi skirt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cameron's look takes the idea even further by embracing trousers from top to bottom. Her sharply tailored blazer, flowing cape detail and floor-skimming wide-leg trousers demonstrate how a bridal suit can still deliver drama without relying on a conventional gown.

For brides who want something fashion-forward for their ceremony – or simply want to move beyond the expected – 2026 is making a strong case for tailoring as bridalwear.