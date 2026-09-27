Kajol Wows In Sequins, Shilpa Shetty Brings Chikankari At Manish Malhotra’s Star-Studded Mumbai Show: See What Other Stars Wore 

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fashion show in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Manish Malhotra’s latest fashion showcase turned Mumbai into a glamorous meeting point for some of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces. While Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal took over the runway as showstoppers, the guest list was just as much a fashion moment. From Kajol’s sparkling pink saree to Shilpa Shetty’s contemporary white ensemble, the front row brought plenty of standout looks.

The show, held in Mumbai on September 26, saw Malhotra unveil his latest Mijwan collection while marking 15 years of fine artisan craftsmanship associated with the Mijwan Welfare Society.

Who wore what at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show

Kajol

Kajol at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Kajol made a sparkling appearance in a pink sequinned saree that instantly caught the light. She paired the shimmering drape with a matching sleeveless blouse, and finished the look with diamond jewellery, including statement earrings and a bracelet.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra attends Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Sanya Malhotra took a dramatically different route in an all-black look. Her ensemble featured a strapless corset-inspired top paired with a pleated skirt and a dupatta swept over one shoulder. She went all in with the accessories, adding a statement choker, matching earrings, kadas and multiple traditional rings that gave the sleek black ensemble a more ornate finish.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty stuns in all-white at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Shilpa Shetty oozed dreamy elegance in an all-white ensemble that brought a contemporary edge to traditional Indian craftsmanship. She wore a bandeau crop top with high-waisted, wide-leg palazzos covered in intricate floral chikankari embroidery. The most dramatic element was a sheer chiffon drape that wrapped around her neckline before falling over one side. Mint-green statement earrings, a large silver ring and a metallic embellished clutch completed the look.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Madhuri Dixit chose an elegant white saree featuring delicate pastel chikankari embroidery. Subtle touches of pink, mint green, blue and yellow added colour without overpowering the soft base. She paired it with a sleeveless white blouse, long statement earrings, a layered bracelet, a statement ring and a metallic gold woven clutch.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel stuns at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Nitanshi Goel also opted for white but gave it a distinctly contemporary treatment. Her outfit featured a strapless corset-style bustier with tonal embroidery and delicate sequins, teamed with a high-waisted floor-length column skirt. A lightweight chiffon sash crossed one shoulder and fell into a fringed train, while sleek white clutch and understated rings kept the styling clean.

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor support Alia Bhatt at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor attended the show in support of Alia Bhatt. For the gala, Soni opted for a glamorous lilac sharara ensemble. Her long, relaxed tunic featured all-over sequins and was paired with wide-legged trousers and a sheer matching dupatta.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor arrived in a vibrant hot pink silk salwar suit. The outfit featured elaborate gold embroidery around the neckline and sleeve cuffs, paired with straight-cut trousers. She added a rich gold-toned Banarasi-style dupatta, along with a taupe metallic clutch and embellished pumps.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar graces Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Urmila Matondkar stunned in a sophisticated champagne-gold ensemble featuring a textured tunic and a draped pleated skirt. She kept the accessories relatively understated, styling the look with a metallic watch, delicate rings and drop earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Rakul Preet Singh added a burst of colour in a vibrant floral saree. The drape featured an embellished border detailed with golden sequins and beads, while the matching sleeveless high-neck halter blouse gave the traditional outfit a contemporary twist.

Jackky Bhagnani complemented Rakul’s colourful look in a tonal ivory ensemble. He wore a long V-neck kurta with relaxed wide-leg trousers and layered an intricately embroidered white stole over his shoulders.

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla turns heads at Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ananya Birla chose a sharp black Indo-western ensemble featuring a cropped velvet jacket. The long-sleeved piece had a deep V-neckline and was decorated with elaborate gold military-inspired braiding and metallic buttons. She paired the structured jacket with a high-waisted floor-length black skirt and finished the look with statement rings.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma attends Manish Malhotra’s show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Vijay Varma attended in a pinstriped blazer with matching trousers, styled with a satin shirt underneath. He kept the accessories sleek, adding a silver chain, studs and rings to the tailored look.