Alia Bhatt Brings Pop-Art Sequins At Don't Be Shy Premiere, Serves Disco Party Style In Vibrant Co-Ord 

Alia Bhatt at Don't Be Shy premiere in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Alia Bhatt clearly had no plans to play it safe for the Don’t Be Shy premiere in Mumbai. The Bollywood actress arrived with Ranbir Kapoor in a look that combined plenty of sparkle with bold pops of colour, proving that a sequined outfit can be playful rather than predictable. The premiere also brought together their family, including Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, along with actors such as Sharvari.

Alia Bhatt dazzles in sequins and colours

For the occasion, Alia turned to stylist Priyanka Kapadia and stepped out in a dazzling two-piece from Ashish’s Fall 2026 collection. The co-ord set featured a short-sleeved, crew-neck top and a straight-cut mini skirt, but the simple silhouettes were anything but basic.

Both pieces were covered in silver sequins, creating a reflective base that caught the light with every movement. Poppy red, deep blue, bright yellow and pastel pink flowers were scattered across the shimmering ensemble, giving the look a fun, pop-art-inspired finish.

Rather than piling on accessories, Alia allowed the two-piece to do most of the talking by wearing just a pair of statement heart-shaped studs and a few rings. She added vibrant green pumps, which brought a contrast to the silver-and-multi-coloured outfit.

Her beauty look followed the same effortless approach. Alia wore her hair in loose, soft waves with a centre parting, while her makeup focused on a glowing complexion, rosy blush and understated eye makeup.

The fashion takeaway

The easiest takeaway from Alia’s look is that sequins do not always have to mean traditional partywear. Here, the combination of silver shine, colourful florals and a mini silhouette made the outfit feel youthful and playful, while the clean styling and green pumps kept it from becoming overwhelming.

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If you want to recreate the mood without going all-out, try pairing a sequined top with a simple mini or straight-cut skirt. Alternatively, a colourful sequined skirt can be toned down with a plain top and minimal accessories.

This kind of look works particularly well for occasions where dressing up is encouraged. Think birthday parties, disco nights, nightclub outings or a vibrant dinner with friends.