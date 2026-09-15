Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Couples Steal The Spotlight At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Bollywood duos at Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambanis’ Antilia Cha Raja turned into a stylish night out for Bollywood’s favourite couples. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, celebrity duos arrived hand-in-hand in their festive best, bringing everything from vibrant sarees and traditional kurta sets to richly embroidered ensembles to the celebrations on September 14.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt made a cool-toned statement in a custom Masaba Gupta ensemble. Her metallic ice-blue saree came with intricate woven detailing and was paired with an asymmetric off-shoulder corset blouse covered in embroidery. Polki drop earrings and statement bangles added traditional sparkle.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a navy-blue knee-length kurta set. He layered it with an embroidered Nehru jacket featuring cream floral threadwork, giving the look a polished festive finish.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani oozed soft festive elegance in a blush-pink Chanderi saree, paired with a half-sleeved V-neck blouse. Her emerald-and-diamond choker added the standout contrast, while layered bangles added a traditional touch.

Sidharth Malhotra chose an ivory short kurta covered in multicoloured floral threadwork and intricate embroidery for a festive yet easygoing appearance.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor chose a mustard-yellow floor-length Anamika Khanna Anarkali, finished with a broad gold zari border. A layered pearl necklace added a classic finishing touch to the bright silhouette.

Saif Ali Khan kept things traditional in a vivid crimson kurta teamed with a crisp white dhoti.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif arrived in an olive-green flared Anarkali that kept the silhouette graceful and fluid. Her heavily embroidered dupatta introduced Rajasthani-inspired mirror work, colourful thread detailing and delicate tassels.

Vicky Kaushal complemented her in an ivory-and-gold chikankari kurta set, keeping his festive look refined.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza stole the spotlight in a multi-hued flared lehenga. Her teal-and-mint chevron skirt was finished with a wide metallic-gold embroidered hem and paired with a matching blue embroidered blouse. A deep-blue dupatta and traditional kundan neckpiece completed her ensemble.

Riteish Deshmukh opted for a contemporary ethnic silhouette in a charcoal-grey bandhgala short jacket over a matching dark tunic.