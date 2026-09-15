 Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Couples Steal The Spotlight At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Couples Steal The Spotlight At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Couples Steal The Spotlight At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood couples attended the Ambani family’s Antilia Cha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on September 14. The celebrity duos brought their festive fashion A-game, with Alia, Katrina and others opting for vibrant sarees and traditional ensembles, while their partners complemented the looks in embroidered kurtas.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Couples Steal The Spotlight At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
Bollywood duos at Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambanis’ Antilia Cha Raja turned into a stylish night out for Bollywood’s favourite couples. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, celebrity duos arrived hand-in-hand in their festive best, bringing everything from vibrant sarees and traditional kurta sets to richly embroidered ensembles to the celebrations on September 14.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt made a cool-toned statement in a custom Masaba Gupta ensemble. Her metallic ice-blue saree came with intricate woven detailing and was paired with an asymmetric off-shoulder corset blouse covered in embroidery. Polki drop earrings and statement bangles added traditional sparkle.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a navy-blue knee-length kurta set. He layered it with an embroidered Nehru jacket featuring cream floral threadwork, giving the look a polished festive finish.

Read Also
Nita Ambani’s Gigantic Shoulder-To-Shoulder Necklace Is Impossible To Ignore As She Welcomes...
Nita Ambani’s Gigantic Shoulder-To-Shoulder Necklace Is Impossible To Ignore As She Welcomes...

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani oozed soft festive elegance in a blush-pink Chanderi saree, paired with a half-sleeved V-neck blouse. Her emerald-and-diamond choker added the standout contrast, while layered bangles added a traditional touch.

Sidharth Malhotra chose an ivory short kurta covered in multicoloured floral threadwork and intricate embroidery for a festive yet easygoing appearance.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor chose a mustard-yellow floor-length Anamika Khanna Anarkali, finished with a broad gold zari border. A layered pearl necklace added a classic finishing touch to the bright silhouette.

Saif Ali Khan kept things traditional in a vivid crimson kurta teamed with a crisp white dhoti.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday And Other A-Listers Bring Maximalist Desi Drama To...
Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday And Other A-Listers Bring Maximalist Desi Drama To...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif arrived in an olive-green flared Anarkali that kept the silhouette graceful and fluid. Her heavily embroidered dupatta introduced Rajasthani-inspired mirror work, colourful thread detailing and delicate tassels.

Vicky Kaushal complemented her in an ivory-and-gold chikankari kurta set, keeping his festive look refined.

Read Also
Radhika Merchant Honours Lord Ganesha Through Classical Dance, Wows In Kanjeevaram And Etheral...
Radhika Merchant Honours Lord Ganesha Through Classical Dance, Wows In Kanjeevaram And Etheral...

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza stole the spotlight in a multi-hued flared lehenga. Her teal-and-mint chevron skirt was finished with a wide metallic-gold embroidered hem and paired with a matching blue embroidered blouse. A deep-blue dupatta and traditional kundan neckpiece completed her ensemble.

Riteish Deshmukh opted for a contemporary ethnic silhouette in a charcoal-grey bandhgala short jacket over a matching dark tunic.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source