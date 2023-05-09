AI for travel bookings! MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft to make travel easier; read to know more

File

To make trip planning more inclusive and accessible for its consumers, online travel agency MakeMyTrip has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce voice aided bookings in Indian languages.

The new service will enable user interaction and offer personalised travel recommendations based on their preferences.

What are the new features?

The new generative AI feature, breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc.

Furthermore, it will also help in curating and booking holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, hotel reviews, etc.

The current beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flight and holiday bookings for customers. And in the next stage, there will be a voice-assisted booking flow to cover other transport offerings, as per a Mint report.

"Bringing together MakeMyTrip’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, our collaboration will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travelers across India, with trust and security at the core," informed Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, to Mint.

