Active Volcano In Andaman & Nicobar Islands Erupts Twice In Eight Days: Why It Matters?

The Barren Island volcano, located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has witnessed two minor eruptions within just eight days, according to officials cited by news agency PTI. The latest eruption occurred merely two days after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Andaman Sea on September 18.

Location and geological significance

Situated around 140 kilometers northeast of Port Blair, Barren Island is the only active volcano in India as well as in the entire South Asian region. The island sits at the boundary of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates, making it a highly significant site for geologists studying seismic and volcanic activity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recent eruption caught on camera

A dramatic video of one of the recent volcanic eruptions was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Sansad TV. Captured by an Indian Navy warship, the clip shows fiery lava gushing out of the crater accompanied by thick clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

Historical eruptions of Barren Island

Records suggest that Barren Island’s first eruption dates back to 1787. Since then, the volcano has displayed intermittent activity with notable eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022 before the latest series of minor explosions in September 2025.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A unique island with no inhabitants

Despite being uninhabited, Barren Island draws global curiosity because it is the only active volcanic island in South Asia. The landscape is starkly different from the rest of the Andaman Islands, while most beaches in the region boast white sands, Barren Island’s shores are blanketed in volcanic ash.

The island does not support human settlement, and entry onto it is strictly prohibited due to safety concerns. However, tourists can explore its surroundings via boat or ship excursions. The nearby waters are crystal clear and teeming with rich marine life, making it a popular spot for scuba diving and snorkeling enthusiasts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although inhospitable for humans, the island does support some forms of wildlife. According to the Andaman Islands’ official tourism website, species such as feral goats, bats, rodents, and a few varieties of birds have adapted to the harsh volcanic environment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Barren Island matters

Barren Island is not only a natural wonder but also a crucial geological landmark. Its eruptions provide insights into the dynamic tectonic processes of the Indian Ocean region. Scientists frequently monitor the island to better understand volcanic patterns, seismic activity, and potential risks to nearby regions.