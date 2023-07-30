Ace Desiner Neeta Lulla’s New Collection Vrindavan Symphony Is An Ode To The Eternal Love Of Lord Krishna And Radha

It has been over three decades for ace designer Neeta Lulla to be in the fashion industry, however, she never ceases to learn and showcase new things. She is always on the move to keep abreast of the latest developments in the sartorial world and her energy and imagination have no bound. From modest beginnings to becoming a powerful force in the industry, Neeta Lulla, a renowned fashion designer and four-time national award winner, has carved out a niche for and continues to inspire generations of designers. The courtier, who is the recipient of two National Awards is best known for her costume design for some of the superhit movies. She is popular among all the a-list actors in Bollywood. The celebrity designer has recently launched her new collection called Vrindavan Symphony.

As a true romanticist at heart, many of Neeta's collections exude a philosophy of love and passion. And with Vrindavan Symphony, she has once again outdone herself, creating a collection that is sure to leave you breathless. Inspired by the eternal romance of Radha and Krishna, Vrindavan Symphony is a truly enchanting collection, the perfect blend of music, flowers, and the mesmerising ambiance of Vrindavan.

With the allure of flowing fabrics, pastel colours, and sensuous attire, the collection perfectly encapsulates Neeta’s philosophy, intertwining the timeless tale of romance.

"The epitome of happiness, love, and romance between Krishna and Radha in Vrindavan, depicted through dance and folklore, serves as the foundation for this collection. Through Vrindavan Symphony, I aim to capture the essence of their eternal love and bring it to life through the medium of fashion,” says the designer.

Neeta Lulla |

The collection includes captivating flowing gowns, glowing skirts, and long jackets, adorned in rich shades of blue orchid and emerald. The vintage gold accents add an opulent touch to the collection, evoking a sense of grandeur. With their regal allure and exaggerated silhouettes, these ensembles are an irresistible choice for those seeking resort wear that exudes elegance or for a radiant bride on her special day.

