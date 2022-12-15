9 benefits of the most natural superfood honey you should know about

Image by PollyDot from Pixabay

New Delhi: Regarded as one of the topmost health foods in the world, honey is used in many foods and recipes. Not only does it taste amazing, but honey is also considered extremely wealthy when it comes to health advantages. Honey is considered a medicine in many civilisations around the world, apart from our own country.

What Makes Honey the Most Natural Superfood? Honey contains all of the nutrients that bees collect from flowers. It contains fructose, glucose, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, and antioxidants. This combination makes honey a powerful natural medicine with many health benefits. Some of these benefits are given below: 1. Nourishes your skin and heals wounds: Because of its moisturising and nourishing qualities, using honey on the skin is particularly beneficial. In winter, it can help repair dry skin, cracked lips, dandruff and dry hair. Apart from this, due to its natural antiseptic, antibacterial and antifungal properties, it is also beneficial for treating wounds, bruises, cuts, burns, and other infections.

2. Sharpens memory: Consuming honey helps to reduce metabolic stress and soothe the brain, which over time improves memory. Honey's inherent anti-inflammatory and therapeutic characteristics aid in increasing the cholinergic system and gradually diminish memory-eroding cells in the brain.

3. Home remedy for cold and cough: Studies have indicated that consuming a tablespoon of honey can soothe sore throats and cure dry cough and wet cough. It also helps to alleviate nocturnal cough, enabling restful sleep.

4. Maintains Blood Sugar: When it comes to controlling blood sugar levels, honey is a true powerhouse. Not only does it help to regulate insulin levels, but it also provides a natural source of energy that doesn't cause spikes in blood sugar. Honey has been shown to improve both short-term and long-term blood sugar control in people with diabetes, making it an essential part of any diabetic diet when consumed in a little amount. As per Ayurveda, Jamun can help regulate sugar levels by converting starch into energy which is why Jamun Honey can especially help in keeping blood sugar levels under control.

5. Boosts energy levels: Honey is a great source of energy because its simple sugars are easily absorbed by the body.

6. Improves digestion: Honey contains enzymes that help to break down food and improve digestion.

7. Reduces inflammation: The antioxidants present in honey can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body.

8. Supports weight loss: Honey can also help with weight loss by regulating blood sugar levels and preventing cravings for sugary snacks between meals.

9. Boosts immunity: If you're looking for a sweetener that's actually good for you, look no further than honey. This natural sweetener contains vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that offer a variety of health benefits and boosts immunity.

Why Should You Choose Nature's Nectar?

Honey is surely a powerful medicine but only when it is 100 per cent pure. With a lot of impure honey in the market, people are more at risk of harming themselves with its consumption. Nature's Nectar is an NMR-tested honey brand by Kejriwal Group, the pioneer of honey exports from India. It is the first True Source certified honey brand in India which further proves its purity and authenticity.

Apart from this, all batches of Nature's Nectar honey are tested individually for C3 and C4 sugars, antibiotics and pesticide residue. Nature's Nectar also sources honey properly from a network of over 30,000 beekeepers from all over India.

Nature's Nectar Honey Collection includes Acacia Honey, Jamun Honey, Tulsi Honey, Forest Honey and Organic Honey with herbs and spices such as Cinnamon, Vana Tulsi, Turmeric, Ginger and Ashwagandha.

Takeaway

Honey has long been revered for its medicinal properties. The Egyptians called it "the medicine of the gods", and used it to treat everything from ulcers and wounds to eye diseases. In ancient China, honey was used as a cough syrup. In Sanskrit, honey is called Madhu which means elixir.

Honey has long been revered for its medicinal properties. The Egyptians called it "the medicine of the gods", and used it to treat everything from ulcers and wounds to eye diseases. In ancient China, honey was used as a cough syrup. In Sanskrit, honey is called Madhu which means elixir.

Today, science is beginning to catch up with what ancient cultures knew instinctively - that honey is a powerful medicine. The only difference between today's and ancient culture's honey is its purity. This is why one should choose their honey wisely in today's time in order to extract all the benefits of this wonderful elixir!

