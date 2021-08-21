8 best ways to improve your digestion

Advertisement

We have 10 trillion cells in our body, and all of them need oxygen and proper nutrition. Our gut contains immune cells and billions of bacteria. And a good digestive system is a foundation for good gut health. Digestion is important because it breaks down food into nutrients, which the body uses for energy, growth, and cell repair. If our digestive system is compromised, then our overall health is compromised.

Today so many people suffer from various digestive issues like gastric, acidity, bloating, acid reflux, constipation, and many more. All these digestive issues are completely reversible and preventable. We do not have to live with these for years. In fact, researchers have found that years of living with poor gut health can lead to serious lifestyle diseases, including cancers. In my practice, I see so many patients with cancers, and one common thread in 90% of them is years of constipation or gastric issues, meaning poor gut health.

It would be apt to say that without proper digestion, it is impossible to be healthy. If we want to live healthy and age gracefully, we cannot compromise on our gut health. There are eight ways in which we can restore gut health and reverse simple digestive issues.

1. Chewing properly: Our digestion begins in our mouth. The enzymes in our saliva start the digestion process, and chewing our food well facilitates our stomach’s digestive process. One common mistake that we see in many people is having quick meals and not chewing them properly, weakening their digestive system.

2. Fermented rice: Fermented rice, also known as Panta Bhat, is an excellent probiotic which is very good for gut health. We have seen so many people benefiting from gastric acidity and constipation by adding fermented rice first thing in the morning.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar: The way fermented rice is a probiotic, ACV is a prebiotic which is very effective for constipation and gastric issues. Take 1 tsp of ACV and put it in a glass of water. Drink that glass of water 30 mins before lunch and dinner.

4. Eating enough Fiber: We have billions of gut bacteria that thrive in our stomach. The food of those bacteria is fiber. And fiber is found only in plant foods, i.e., fruits and vegetables. So, every time we eat plant foods, not only are we eating, but billions of gut bacteria are also getting food.

5. Jeera/ Elaichi after meals: Another habit that we have seen benefiting many patients is adding either 1 elaichi or 1 tsp of jeera (cumin) seeds after their meals. This helps a lot in digestion and reduces acid reflux, gastric and acidity issues.

6. Eating on time: While eating the right food is essential, eating on time is equally important. One simple lifestyle change that everyone can bring in their life is early dinners. Having a late dinner is detrimental to digestion. We should try and finish our dinner by 7 or 7.30 pm. Early dinner has various health benefits, and one of them is a better digestive system.

7. Sleep: Our sleep and gut health are highly interconnected. When we don’t get enough sleep, our hormones can become unbalanced. The stress hormone cortisol can rise, leading to a host of issues, including bloating, inflammation, stomach pains, and gastric and acidity.

8. Stress levels: The brain and the gut are connected and constantly in communication. More neurons reside in the gut than in the entire spinal cord. Stress can affect every part of the digestive system. Hence, we should try and live more in the present moment. Meditation is an effective way to manage stress better.

To sum it up, I want everyone to know that our digestive health is entirely in our hands. What we eat and how we live have an enormous impact on our digestion, overall health, and immunity.

(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)

