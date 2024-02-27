71st Miss World Pageant Reaches Mumbai, Flags 'Save The Tiger' Campaign During The Gala Dinner

Mrs. Julia Morley, Cabinet Minister Shri Sudhir Sachchidanand Mungantiwar, Ms. Karolina Belawska, Mr. Jamil Saidi And The Divas |

The divas of glamour and grace have landed in the city of dreams to claim the dazzling crown of the 'Miss World' beauty pageant. Cabinet Minister Sachchidanand Mugantiwar has ushered in a royal 'Gala Dinner' at Aurika, in Mumbai Skycity, amid the razzle-dazzle of breathtaking and amazing performances to roll out the red carpet for divas.

'Save The Tiger' crusade made particular heed during the enthralling welcome ceremony with a tricky-pointy discussion and concerns about the loss of natural habitats for the valorous creatures. The mounting urge to dig down the present scenario to endorse change has been marked out as a mandatory task to protect the future of tigers and maintain an ecological balance.

Special Focus On 'Save The Tiger'

The raft has also declared a 'Tadoba Festival' in the Chandrapur region in March 2024 to prop up the culture of co-existence and ensure global endeavours to save the tigers.

Sachchidanand Mungantiwar, cabinet minister for 'Forests, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries' in Maharasha, has underlined the initiative: “The remarkable increase in tiger numbers from 3,890 in 2016 to 5,575 in 2023, with India and Nepal leading the charge by doubling the figures, is a testament to our collective dedication to preserving these magnificent big cats.

Given the global influence of the Miss World team, hosting them seemed instrumental in taking the continued success of tiger conservation global, so that they can thrive in the wild for generations to come."

While the head of the Miss World Organization claimed, “As ambassadors for positive change, we are proud to be invited to a gala that advocated such a strong message. Tigers are not just symbols of beauty and strength; they are vital to maintaining the ecological balance of our planet. Being driven by purpose, we are glad to see the efforts that are ensuring a sustainable future for these iconic animals.”

Legacy And Grand Finale

The 'Miss World Organization' has been recognised for its contribution to tracing and boosting the idea of 'Beauty with Purpose' since 1951. This is not a race to win the tags but an occasion to shake up the arena of style, attitude, and thoughts with fresh innovations. Citizens, fashionistas, and netizens eagerly await the grand finale on March 9, 2024, at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai.