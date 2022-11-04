7 steps that can help you to detoxify and combat hazardous air at home | File Image

Post Diwali on November 25, multiple reports indicated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped down to ‘very poor’ in Mumbai. The pollution and deteriorated air quality in the Maximum city and also in other cities like Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon can primarily be attributed to cracker bursting and also the practice of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Not only outdoor pollution but indoor pollution has also become a major cause of worry for people residing in cities; you can follow these seven steps that can help you to detoxify air when air quality gets hazardous:

1. Maintain your air filters

Buy air purifiers after a thorough research into the kind of particles they are tested for, what is their purifying capacity and so on. However air purifiers can be expensive and unaffordable so you can research a new invention by Heart Care Foundation of India, called ‘jugaad’. This can be made at home with an exhaust fan and HEPA filter and costs just a few hundred rupees.

You could also avoid indoor pollution by cutting down on aerosol sprays, deodorants and chemical-laced air fresheners. Use your exhaust fan while cooking.

2. Steam therapy

Inhaling steam daily with a few drops of eucalyptus oil in the evening will help remove the harmful air particulate matter and will also relax your air-passages.

3. Boost your immunity

Vitamin A, C, E

When the external atmosphere is toxic, what we can focus on is our own immunity by eating fruits rich in Vitamin A, C, E and minerals like magnesium. Example: carrots, lemons, sweet potatoes, radish, spinach, fenugreek (methi) and pumpkin, seeds and nuts to our diet.

Consume fruits rich in Vitamin C, magnesium and foods rich in omega fatty acids. A healthy diet will help you beat the ill effects of pollution by keeping your immunity up.

Fruits, vegetables, herbs

Golden spice turmeric, tulsi (basil), fresh fruit juices, jaggery and herbs can also be added to a detoxifying meal plan. Optimum hydration of the body cannot be overemphasised to flush out toxins out of the body.

Fibre rich foods

Consume fibre-rich foods and avoid packaged, fried or fast foods as they may have preservatives, synthetic additives, and high sugar content. Remember also to get sufficient sleep.

Green tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that may help to reduce inflammation in the lungs. Other compounds present in green tea may even help to protect the delicate tissue of lungs from the harmful effect of smoke inhalation. As per a study people who drank at least 2 cups of green tea every day had better lung function as compared to those who drank none.

Herbal tea

Have herbal ginger and tulsi tea. Having this healthy concoction once or twice a day is extremely healthy for minimizing pollution effect.

4. Indoor air purifying plant

Home air purifying plants like Aloe Vera, Ivy and spider plant, snake plant, bamboo palm, Warneck dracaena, peace lilies and more should be placed in home and offices. They help purify indoor air and minimise indoor pollution.

A study done by NASA found that indoor plants are capable of removing toxic chemicals such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air.

5. Use essential oil diffusers

Essential oils like tea tree oil, eucalyptus, clove and lavender have antibacterial properties and can be added to homemade household cleaners or even applied topically to your skin. They have been proven to help reduce airborne bacteria and the number of dust mites in your house, too.

6. No space for molds

Fungus can dominate in moist places in our homes. Mold, a type of fungus can release spores into the air which can trigger allergy symptoms. There are home remedies that you can use to kill molds like example simple home ingredients like vinegar works best as a mold-killer on spraying on the affecting area. Other kitchen ingredients includes tea tree oil, citrus seed extract, baking soda.

7. Keeping pets well groomed is a must

Pet dander exacerbate your asthma if it already exists or may develop asthma-like symptoms. Make sure to keep your pet dander to a minimum by cleaning them regularly, brushing them outdoors if you can, and vacuuming floors.