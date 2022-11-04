Newly launched all-day café Bloom in Bandra serves diabetic and PCOS friendly millet-based food

Bloom, a seven-day-a-week, breakfast-to-dinner eatery and café recently opened its doors in Bandra. The place is perfect for those wanting to unwind and eat healthy. Nestled in the buzzing pockets of the suburbs, Bloom is a plant-based, vegan, and keto-friendly café that takes you on a culinary journey of delicious natural flavours.

“There is a deeply personal touch behind the concept of creating a conscious eating, plant-forward café like Bloom. I have been dealing with insulin resistance, thyroid, and gluten intolerance for a while. Due to this, I started adopting the habit of indulging in eating healthy food and switched to a keto, gluten-free, and millet-based diet,” says Niketa Sharma, Founder of Bloom.

A quaint and sprightly-styled café, welcomes you with a soothing monochromatic theme recreating an authentic and upscale vibe. With a vivacious alfresco seating style with clean lines and subdued peach and white shades and an exuberant pop of bold café, the café is filled with eco-friendly heirlooms made of macramé along with a cane coffee counter, vibrant lights, pure, sustainable, origami flowers, and recyclable- fine-wood upholstery.

Apart from the soothing architecture, Bloom promises an exquisite and healthy gastronomic journey with Executive Chef Rahul Desai. The chef has curated a toothsome menu that will definitely leave you wanting for more. His top picks from the elaborate menu are Signature Zen Avocado Toast with Poached Cloud Egg (Keto Friendly), Signature Rainbow Pizza, and the Berry and Banana Smoothie.

The menu includes wide-ranging dishes that are millet-based, vegan-friendly as well as Keto-friendly and gluten-free, where even the deserts are refined sugar-free. For starters you can choose from a Plant-Based cc (Vegan), made with plant-based keema, tossed with rich tomato sauce, and served with whole wheat Ladi pav and a side salad.

For sandwich lovers Basil Pesto Cottage Cheese Sandwich served with basil pesto, marinated cottage cheese, grilled veggies, cheddar cheese slice, and lettuce will leave you satiated. You can also treat yourself to a Keto-Friendly Falafel Wrap served with baked falafel, hummus, pickled vegetables, olives, sweet potato fries, garlic sauce, harissa sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. If you prefer to cleanse your tummy with a tantalising salad, a Chikoo and Feta Salad is the antidote of choice.

The main menu includes flavoursome delights like Pearl Barley Risotto, served with beetroot and red wine spiked pearl barley risotto, sauteed vegetables, and grilled portobello mushrooms; French Onion Chicken Leg, served with caramelised onions, crispy Lebanese potato, grilled chicken leg, asparagus, beans, and chef special french sauce, and Homemade Rosette Di Pasta, lovingly made with sundried tomato, zucchini, bell pepper, olives, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, Béchamel sauce, and smoky creamy tomato sauce amongst others.

The illustrious beverage menu includes Kambucha Mocktails, Cold Brews, Espresso Martini Cocktails with cardamom and rose flavour, Blooming Teas, coffees with almond and oats milk, shakes, smoothies, and house-pressed juices amongst others. Some of the must-try beverages from the beverage menu include Raspberry and Lemonade Kombucha served with fresh raspberry muddle, raspberry syrup, and lime Juice; Orange and Mint Cold Brew, an in-house cold brew with home-made syrup, tonic water, and mint; Coffee and Banana smoothie, generously made with an espresso shot, bananas, dates, chia seeds, and soy milk; Strawberry and Rose CheeseCake Shake with a perfect blend of strawberry cheesecake, milk, fresh cream, and vanilla ice cream and Golden Latte with a 24-carat gold foil.

Complete your meal with their craftfully curated desserts like Rose Tres Leches and vegan ice creams.

Where: Bandra West.

Price: INR 500 + for two.

Contact: +917788993542.