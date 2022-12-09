7 signs she/he is not worth your time

Pic: Freepik

Many people find themselves struggling to decide whether it’s time to end a relationship or to hold on. While there is no tried and tested formula for making this decision, there are certain signs that may indicate that it is not worth your time and energy to stay in the relationship.

One of these signs is dishonesty. If your partner consistently lies or hides information from you, it suggests that they do not trust you or value your relationship enough to be completely honest with you. Another sign that a relationship may not be worth pursuing is lack of support. If your partner tends to criticise or put you down rather than lift you up, this indicates that they don’t have your best interests at heart. Also, if jealousy and controlling behavior could be a warning sign that deep down your partner doubts their own worthiness and feels insecure about losing you. If any of these signs seem familiar in your current relationship, it’s probably time to move on and pursue something more fulfilling.

If you are still struggling with the decision, here are seven signs he/she is not worth your time:

No time for you

One of the most important things in a relationship is time. If they’re always busy with work or other commitments, and you’re always the one waiting around, it’s not a good sign. You should be with someone who values your time as much as you value theirs.

Cancelling plans

If your partner is constantly changing or cancelling plans, it’s likely they’re not really interested in spending time with you. If they say they’ll be there for you but then back out at the last minute, it shows that they don’t really care about you. It’s important to be with someone who is reliable and will follow through on their promises.

Always talking about themselves

A healthy relationship is all about healthy giving and receiving, and if they’re only interested in taking, it’s not worth your time. You should be with someone who is interested in hearing about your life as well. If you find yourself constantly competing for attention, it may be time to walk away.

Never listen to you

If your partner never seems to be listening to you, it’s a sign that they don’t value you and are not fully present in the relationship. For any relationship to work, communication is the key. If your partner never seems to listen to what you have to say, it’s a sign that they’re not interested in hearing what you have to say. This lack of communication can eventually lead to the downfall of the relationship.

Always negative

If your partner is always negative, complaining or putting down other people, it shows that they’re not happy with their own life. See if you can help them work on this constructively before you lose yourself and the relationship in the downward spiral of negativity.

Doesn’t support your dreams

If your partner doesn’t support your dreams, it’s a sign that they don’t really care about you or what’s important to you. A good partner will be supportive of your dreams and goals and will help you achieve them.

Doesn’t respect your boundaries

If your partner is possessive, controlling and insecure, dive deeper into these issues before it’s too late. Boundaries are important in any relationship, and if they’re constantly crossing yours, it shows that they don’t respect you or what you want.

If any of these signs manifest in your current relationship, it may be time to move on before things get even more complicated or toxic. Of course, there is no easy answer when it comes to determining whether someone is right for you or not, however, taking note of any of these common warning signs could help you make the tough decision sooner rather than later. If they show no interest in changing their mindset about these things, then it’s probably best for both parties involved to move on without wasting any more time together.

(Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder and Director – Gateway of Healing)