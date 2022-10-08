Suffering from relationship burnout? Here are three easy ways to deal with it

Are you feeling drained by your relationship? Do you feel like you're putting in all the effort and not getting anything in return? If so, you may be experiencing relationship burnout. When left unchecked, it can lead to bickering and serious relationship problems, such as infidelity or divorce.

Relationship burnout is a state of fatigue or exhaustion that can be caused by several factors, including but not limited to inadequate communication, constant arguing, financial stress, infidelity, and more. No relationship is perfect, and it's normal to experience ups and downs. Burnout can creep up on even the happiest of couples, but fortunately, there are things you can do to get back on track.

Talk about your feelings: If you are feeling overwhelmed or exhausted by your relationship, it's important to communicate feelings to your partner. Often, couples bottle up their negative emotions to protect the other person's feelings. However, this leads to resentment and further burnout. One of the best things you can do is to talk about your feelings with your partner. It's important to communicate openly and honestly with each other so that you can come up with a plan to address the issues that are causing you to feel burnt out. If you are finding it difficult to communicate with your partner, it might be helpful to seek couples counselling.

Be Intentional About Showing Affection: When was the last time you told your partner "I love you"? Or gave them a hug just because? Small gestures like these can make a big difference in your relationship, especially if you've been neglecting them lately. If things have become routine and boring, it may be time to spice things up. Try new things together, go on new adventures, and rekindle the spark that brought you together in the first place. Be intentional about showing affection to your partner every day, and you'll start to see a difference in your relationship almost immediately.

Make time for yourself and each other: When you are feeling burnt out, it's important to make time for yourself - even if it's just a few minutes each day. When we get too wrapped up in our relationships, we start to lose sight of our needs and wants. Make sure you are taking care of yourself emotionally and physically, so that you can be the best version of yourself for your partner. However, that doesn't mean you should neglect your relationship. Spend some time apart doing things you enjoy, but also make sure to set aside quality time for just the two of you. Whether it's going on a date night or simply spending an evening cuddling on the couch, making time for one another will help rekindle the flame.

Don't hesitate to seek professional help if you are unable to get back on track and enjoy a healthy and happy relationship despite all efforts. Dealing with relationship burnout can be tough. Hence, it's important to remember that relationships take work. If you are feeling burnt out in your relationship, know that you're not alone. It happens to even the happiest of couples from time to time. However, by being honest with each other, you can work through it and come out stronger.

(Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing)