7-day exercise and meal plan to get body like John Abraham

John Abraham is the epitome of hotness and the star of physical fitness across the world. The actor has inspired many to take up physical fitness seriously and follow a healthy life pattern.

The actor has been promoting vegetarian food for a few years now, however, he includes eggs in his diet to meet protein requirements.

Acclaimed Physiotherapist, Dr Prashant Mistry, who train John for the 2008 film Dostana, where the actor flaunted his bare body with six-pack abs, shares that the actor consumes about 200 to 250gms of protein and about 400 calories every day due to the higher metabolism and higher muscle mass.

Here is John Abraham's exact exercise and meal plans that he followed during Dostana.

Monday:

CHEST (5 sets 10 to 12 reps) Incline press, Decline press with dumbbells, Cable crossover, Push up, Handstand push up, Reverse plank, Leg raises.

Tuesday:

BACK (4 sets, 8 to 12 reps) Back muscles, Deadlift, Bent-over row, pull-ups, Seated row, Side plank, Crunches, Wide push up.

Wednesday:

SHOULDERS (4 to 5 sets, 8 to 12 reps) Lateral raise, Barbell overhead press, Upright row, Rear delt, Leg raise, hanging knee raises, Crunches.

Thursday:

BICEPS & TRICEPS (4 sets, 15 to 20 reps) Biceps, Barbell curl, Hammer curl, Cable curl, Preacher curl, Triceps, push-ups down, Seated dips, Bar pushdowns, Overhead extension, Kickbacks.

Friday:

LEGS (4 sets, 10 to 12reps) Barbell Squats, Dumbbells Lunge, Leg press, Seated Calf raise, Barbell bridging.

Saturday:

CARDIO and CORE EXERCISES (4 sets) Hanging leg raises, Rocking plank, Side plank.

A complete diet plan if you are following the exercise routine.

Breakfast:

Cup of black coffee, a vegetable sandwich (multigrain bread) or 5 egg whites, or one bowl of seasonal fruits.

Mid meal:

Multigrain bread or oats 100gms or muesli 100gms with 5 egg whites or a protein shake one scoop or protein bars.

Lunch:

Rotis, or rice, lentils, beans, with 5 to 6 egg whites or paneer 150 gm, sabzi, curd, and salad.

Evening meal:

3-4 egg white sandwich or a bowl of seasonal fruits or protein shake.

Dinner:

On training days John takes carbohydrates such as Bajra, Jowar/Jawar, gluten-free chapati along with vegetables and high protein food such as egg white or paneer or complementary protein.

