6 jewellery pieces every classy woman should own

Every woman owns some jewellery pieces which are so special to her. When they say, diamonds are a girl's best friend, it is true to some extend, for we love all kinds of jewellery, including oxidised, heirloom ornaments from our grandmother's wardrobe to something we pick up from a street shopping. While our jewellery boxes are already loaded, no one minds a few more semi-precious pieces added to our collection.

Jewellery is a great way to express your personality, style, and tastes. Whether you are looking for a piece to wear every day or something to wear on a special occasion, there are so many options that you can rock and make a statement with your look every single time. Milind Mathur, Creative Director of Kohineer Jewellers Agra suggests six jewellery pieces every classy woman should own for those special occasions.

Ruby Jewellery

Nothing exactly says celebration like vivid red colours. Ruby jewellery has been around since ancient times and since then it has been a symbol of wealth, power, and status. Today, many people buy ruby jewellery as a symbol of love and devotion. It is elegant and sophisticated and is perfect for any occassion. Ruby is a semi-precious gemstone that is usually red, but can also be green, yellow, or pink. From ruby earrings to ruby pendants and ruby rings, either choose one statement piece, or get the whole collection.

Costume Jewellery

If you are looking for a unique jewellery for you and for a loved one, you should consider buying a Costume made jewellery. It conveys that they are so exceptional and distinctive. You create a unique work of art that represents you and your loved ones. You can opt for custom made rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces and bracelets.

Chandelier Earrings

Chandelier earrings are lengthy, dangling earrings that take their name from the characteristic light fixture that dramatically descends from the ceiling. Chandelier earrings can fit any size, shape, style, or budget. You can design it with all type of dresses, especially party dresses.

Diamond Earrings

Diamonds are a timeless that make the perfect to style in any occasion. The fact that no two diamonds are ever exactly same makes them one of a kind. It's a lovely feeling to be able to possess and wear something that is absolutely unique and special.

Charm Bracelets

A charm bracelet somehow perfectly captures the mood of the holiday season. Your bracelet will enhance your festive outfit whether or not it has a celebration theme. It is a sunny, significant accessory. With selections for both gold and silver bracelets, you may coordinate your charm bracelet with the rest of your jewellery.

Layered Necklace

Collection of necklaces to layer, which include chunky chains, pendant necklaces, lockets, and more is so stylish and in fashion right now. The best ways to wear them are to layer several different kinds of necklaces at once or try to match your already-layered necklace with another piece. Due to the wide variety of colours, textures, lengths, and designs available for layering necklaces, there are numerous ways to combine them like a pro. However, the key is to get a finished appearance that appears to have been put together quickly.