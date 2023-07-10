50 Cent To Make A Pit Stop In India On His Worldwide Final Lap Tour

It's been almost two decades since 50 Cent dropped his epic album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' and had us millennials bopping to 'In da Club' in our pajamas. There's good news for fans of this American hip-hop legend. The Grammy-winning performer and actor is hitting up Mumbai on November 25th as part of his epic The Final Lap Tour.

Get ready to groove at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai because this show is 50 Cent's grand comeback to India after more than 15 years. Back in November 2007, he made his India debut – in Mumbai – and now he's back with a bang. 50 Cent spilt the tea in an Instagram video, announcing: "Namaste India, it’s your boy 50. I got fresh news for you. I’m coming to Mumbai, India in November. It’s going down, the Final Lap Tour.” The organizers, Tracktical Concerts and VJP are bringing together some top-notch Indian and international hip-hop and urban acts to make this event even more unforgettable.

The leader of hip hop group G-Unit will be touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'. 50 Cent aka Curtis James Jackson III just spilled the tea during an Instagram Live sesh. He straight-up told his fans that he sold over 500,000 tickets in just seven days. Talk about self-hype! This is probably your last chance to watch the much-loved rapper in concert, since he claims it will be his last tour. He said on Instagram Live: “I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

The Final Lap Tour is going to be a wild ride with a whopping 64 dates. It is touching various continents, and ticket registration for early dates is already live. The tour kicks off on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and takes over North America until September 17. Fans are in for a treat in cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and even 50's hometown, New York City. The party doesn't stop there. The European leg of the tour starts on September 28, hitting up places like the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. Brace yourself for the grand finale in November, with 'Aamchi Mumbai' being one of the last stops.

With a career spanning over two decades, 50 Cent has not only amassed a catalogue of chart-topping hits but has also garnered numerous achievements that reflect his undeniable talent. His debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' catapulted him to superstardom and forever altered the landscape of rap music. It resonated with listeners worldwide who were captivated by 50 Cent's gritty lyricism and evocative storytelling. Hits like 'In Da Club' and '21 Questions' became anthems of a generation, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend catchy hooks with poignant narratives. He went on to secure numerous awards, including Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and a Grammy. His other hits include 'Ayo Technology,' 'Just A Lil Bit,' 'I'm The Man,' and 'Window Shopper'.

Watch 50 Cent's breakthrough hit In da Club:

What sets 50 Cent apart is not just his accomplishments but also his resilience in the face of adversity. Early in his life, he survived a near-fatal shooting that left him with nine bullet wounds. This harrowing experience became a defining moment, shaping his artistry. Through his music, he often delves into the complexities of his past, giving voice to the struggles of his community from the ghettos. Beyond his musical achievements, 50 Cent's career expanded into acting and entrepreneurship, solidifying his status as a multifaceted powerhouse. He starred in critically acclaimed films such as 'Southpaw,' 'Escape Plan' and the TV series 'Power,' displaying his versatility as an actor. He founded G-Unit Records and became a successful entrepreneur with ventures spanning entertainment, fashion, and beverages. His business acumen and tenacity earned him recognition as one of Forbes' wealthiest hip-hop artists.