5 ways to get a flawless skin this Valentine's Day

'Tis the season of chocolate, champagne, and love notes and it is difficult to hold in our excitement. Naturally, you want everything to be perfect and why should your skin be left behind. Whether you are planning an intimate dinner at home or have booked a swanky place for the special valentine night out, lackluster skin will be a downer in your plans.

When it comes to celebrating the perfect Valentine’s Day, you cannot take chances with your look. Getting your skin ready for Valentine’s Day is the best way to achieve flawless skin. Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares some tricks to show your skin some self-love and how you can put your best foot forward in your special date.

Embrace your everyday routine

Flawless, blemish and acne free skin just needs some regular TLC. The weather is changing and so should your skin care routine. Your daytime routine should include a cleanser toner and moisturiser topped with a minimum 40 SPF sunscreen. The night is the time when the skin repairs itself. Remove all makeup before going to bed and use the CTM regimen religiously.

Pick a facial cleanser that suits your skin

Cleanser removes the dirt and dead skin from your face and prevents acne and blemishes. The cleanser is your first step to the glowing skin. Chose cleansers that contain gentle exfoliating agents such as lemon, and orange. If you have blemishes then chose cleanser containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

Toner:

For the cupid approved flawless skin, don’t forget to use a toner after cleansing. Toner preps your skin for moisturising and tightens skin pores. Look for toners containing witch hazel, aloe vera, vitamin C, and rose water.

Moisturiser:

Seal your love for your skin with some good moisturiser. It soothes, hydrates your skin, and adds the lovely radiance.

Save some love for the lips too: Use SPF lip balm during the daytime and a moisturising one before going to bed. Don’t forget to exfoliate your lips twice a week.

Indulge in some weekly pampering

You don’t have to wait for Saturday or Sunday to pamper your skin. Consult your dermatologist for some of the skin rejuvenation treatments that you can take in the weekday breaks. The best part of getting skin rejuvenation treatments before Valentine’s Day is that you will get ample time to recover at home. You can opt for treatments such as

·Ultherapy

·Botox

·Laser skin resurfacing and hair removal

·Dermal fillers

·CoolSculpting

You can also book appointments for facials, body polishing and skin tightening packs a week before Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget your hair in your weekly routines. Use hair masks that promote hair growth and stop the hair fall.

Get specific skin care

Pay attention to what your skin is telling you. Chose products that address your skin type and don’t ignore skin concerns like acne, dark circles pigmentation etc. Your skin specialist will recommend skin concern specific products that you can use. Remember there is no instant product that will give you immediate results.

Eat lots of colours

Time to switch from the winter comfort food to the healthy vegetables and fruits. The market is full of fresh veggies and you too can benefit from the fresh produce. Make sure your plate of food contains omega- 3 fats, lean proteins, and lots of vitamin C. Broccoli, berries, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, oranges, papaya, and sprouts are filling for the stomach and good for the skin.

Sweet dreams are necessary too

Get enough sleep to get a flawless skin. Go to bed on time and make sure you sleep for a minimum of sever hours every night.

Hydrate

It cannot be stressed enough that there is no substitute to water. 6-7 glasses of water every day will keep the inflammation down and blemishes at bay. Not only this, water gives the necessary oxygen to your skin cells.

Valentine’s Day is the time to spread the love; it is all about feeling happy and confident in your skin. When your skin is happy, you are happy and it reflects in your demeanour and shine in your eyes. Don’t let the stress catch up with you, just relax, and follow the skin care tips to make your valentine fall in love you.