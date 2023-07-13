5 Ways To Eat A Nutrient Rich Diet On The Go

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining our overall health and well-being. Good nutrition supports brain function and cognitive performance. When we eat a balanced diet, including essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, we can manage stress better. This is especially important for people who have a busy schedule.

“When you're busy, your immune system may be more susceptible to compromise due to stress and lack of self-care. This is where nutrition steps in. Proper nutrition, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, helps support your immune system, reducing the risk of illness and ensuring you can stay productive,” says Ishit Pilani, the co-founder of Organic Roots. She shares five easy ways to squeeze in nutrition during a busy work schedule.

Plan and prepare meals in advance:

Planning makes following diet easier. It shaves of minutes from you every day meal planning. Take some time during the weekend or your days off to plan and prepare your meals for the upcoming workweek. Cook and portion healthy meals that can be easily reheated or consumed on-the-go. This way, you'll have nutritious options readily available when you're busy. Planning your meals helps in reducing impulse eating or missing meals.

Healthy snacking:

Keep a stash of healthy snacks at your workplace or in your bag. Opt for portable options such as fresh fruit, nuts, granola bars, or yogurt. These snacks provide essential nutrients and can help you stay energised throughout the day.

Opt for quick and nutritious breakfasts:

Breakfast is an important meal that sets the tone for your day. Choose quick and nutritious options like overnight oats, smoothies, or whole-grain toast with peanut butter. These choices are easy to prepare and can be consumed on your way to work or during your commute.

Healthy ready to eat meals:

Ready-to-eat food made from organic ingredients with no preservatives, sourced from accredited farmers etc, can be a great healthy alternative when you don’t feel like cooking. Nutrient-rich and prepared in a way that preserves their nutritional value, ready-to-eat meals can help individuals lead a healthy lifestyle. Make smart choices especially when it comes to ready-to-eat food. Always opt for healthy alternatives and read the label to know the ingredients.

Stay hydrated and limit sugary drinks:

Water is essential for maintaining good health and productivity. Keep a reusable water bottle at your desk and sip water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Avoid sugary beverages like sodas and energy drinks, as they provide empty calories and can lead to energy crashes.

