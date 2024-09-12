5 Squat Variations To Try For A Toned Body

Exercise is essential and fun until you know what exercises to perform. For someone who has no idea about which exercises can target their specific muscle set, it can be difficult to get that toned body they desire. For someone who is looking to get toned legs, there are several variations in exercise that can help them achieve it.

Squats are an effective way to tone and strengthen the lower body. They work multiple muscles, including the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core.

Canva

Bodyweight Squats

This is the commonly known form of squats. To perform this, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, keep your chest up, and lower your body as if you're sitting in a chair. Make sure your knees don't go past your toes and your weight stays on your heels. This exercise works your thighs, glutes, and core. This is the easiest workout for beginners.

Canva

Goblet Squats

Goblet squat is performed by adding weights to make the exercise more challenging. You need to use dumbbells or kettlebells for this exercise. Hold a dumbbell close to your chest with both hands. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, and lower your hips down as you would in a regular squat. The extra weight increases the pressure on your legs, core, and upper body. Goblet squats help in improving strength and building muscle.

Canva

Sumo Squats

For sumo squat, you widen your stance as it targets the inner thighs and the regular muscles worked in a squat. To perform this, place your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and point your toes outward. Lower your body down, keeping your back straight, and push through your heels to come back up. This squat also engages the glutes and helps improve balance.

Jump Squat

Jump squats can be challenging and not recommended to a beginner. It is a basic squat but with a little more cardio in it. Start in a regular squat position, and after lowering your body, push upwards into a jump. Land softly and go right back into a squat. This movement builds power and works your glutes, quads, and calves. It is also a good exercise to burn more calories.

Bulgarian Split Squat

This is the squat variation that not many are a fan of. It requires you to train one leg at a time. it helps in muscle balance and toning. Stand in front of a bench or step, and place one foot behind you on it. Lower your body by bending your front knee, making sure your knee doesn't go beyond your toes. Bulgarian split squats work your legs, glutes and helps improve stability.

Performing these set of variations individually can help you get those toned legs. Although, it recommended to know the right ways to do it orelse it can cause injuries.