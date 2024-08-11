7 Easy Workout Exercises For A Lazy Day

By: Rahul M | August 11, 2024
There are days when we are so lazy that we don't feel like working out or moving our bodies. However, some physical movements and activities are essential to staying fit. Here are seven easy exercises you can try on a chill day
All images from Canva
Do "Bodyweight Squats" for 10–15 times to strengthen your legs and glutes. It is a beginner-friendly and easy exercise to do with an effective result at home
Instead of doing intense push-ups, you can opt for "Standing Wall Push-Ups." It is less tiring, and you can easily work on your chest and arms
Perform "Chair Dips" by sitting on the edge of the chair and using your hands for support. Bend your elbows to lower yourself off the chair, then push back up. Do 10–15 reps to target your triceps
Sit on a chair with your back straight, lift one leg up, and hold on to the position for a few seconds. Repeat the same with the other leg as well. This exercise, "Seated Leg Lifts," will strengthen your core and legs
You can also perform the "Toe Touches" exercise simply by slowly bending down and touching your toes for a few seconds without bending your knees. This stretch helps improve flexibility in your hamstrings and lower back
Get on all fours with your hands and alternate between arching your back (cat) and dipping it down (cow). "Cat-Cow Stretch" improves flexibility in your spine and engages your core
Lastly, do a "Standing March" by standing in one place and alternately lifting your knees up and down while swinging your hands like marching
