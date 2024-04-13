5 Products To Amp Up Your Lifestyle

Elevate your home décor

Each side table in the Indian Circus Side Tables collection is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, adorned with intricate patterns and vibrant colours that pay homage to India's diverse artistic traditions. From majestic elephants to delicate floral patterns, every design tells a story, evoking a sense of nostalgia and timeless beauty.

Price: Rs 4,700 onwards

Availability: indiacircus.com

Long lasting colour lip marker

Kiko Milano unveils long lasting colour lip marker, a groundbreaking innovation in lip cosmetics designed to redefine your lip colour experience. Whether you're looking for a subtle daytime look or a bold evening statement, this lip marker has you covered with its long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula. With its advanced technology and carefully selected ingredients, it provides not only impeccable colour but also maximum comfort and hydration for your lips.

Price: Rs 800

Availability: All Kiko Milano stores across India

Hemp-based skin care

Modicare introduces its Hemp Lab Range – a skincare regimen designed to pamper and revitalise your skin. The skincare range harnesses the powerful duo of Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin C and is curated with the promise to repair and balance your skin, day, and night. Backed by three years of intensive research, this innovative range is enriched with natural actives sourced from Europe, making it the one-stop solution for a complete skincare regime. The Modicare Hemp Lab Range comprises of five products for a meticulously designed skincare regimen – Repairing & Balancing Foaming Face Wash, Repair & Balancing Face Scrub, Repair and Balancing Milk Serum, Repairing & Balancing Face Oil, and Repairing and Balancing Face Moisturiser. The range is free of parabens and sulphates, entirely vegan, dermatologically tested, gender-neutral, and cruelty-free.

Price: Rs 900 onwards

Availability: modicare.com

3-in-1 clutter-free charger

Weighing just 200g, Portronics Freedom Fold 3 is lightweight and its unique folding design allows users to carry it everywhere they go clutter-free. This sleek and versatile wireless charger allows you to charge three devices simultaneously - your smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds - all in one convenient place. The Freedom Fold 3 promises fast and efficient charging, boasting a rapid 15W output from the smartphone charging slot, while the earphones slot and smartwatch charge at 5W and 2.5W, respectively. This wireless charger supports Apple’s MagSafe and is compatible with a range of Apple and Android devices.

Price: Rs 1,499 with 12-month warranty

Availability: portronics.com and other leading ecommerce websites

Ultimate hydration companion

Evocus’ Hydration IV isn't just another drink; it's a game-changer. Packed with essential electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, it helps keep you hydrated, supports muscle function, and maintains your body's equilibrium throughout your journey. No additives, no artificial colours, or flavours — just pure, clean power. Get ready for rapid recovery, sustained energy, and endurance like never before.

Price: Rs 240 (pack of 6)

Availability: drinkevocus.com