5 multivitamins every man should include in their diet: Here's the expert-backed list

Men and women have different needs, men require more of some nutrients like vitamin B12 and Vitamin K and less of others like iron, compared with women. Always choose multivitamins according to your health concerns and needs. Look for multivitamins that are good sources of key nutrients important to men’s health and products that are free of artificial additives and fillers.

Men Multivitamins are meant to Increase energy level, enhance cognitive processes, build strength, enhance immunity and boost stamina. We pick five brands that are providing plant-based holistic wellness. Here is the list of multivitamins every man should include in their diet.

OZiva Daily Men’s Multivitamin

OZiva Daily Men's Multi is a clean, power packed multivitamins supplement that is specially designed for men. These men’s multivitamin tablets provide 100% RDA of essential vitamins and minerals required daily. Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Safed Musli, Kawach Beej, Valerian Root and more boost stamina and energy levels that improve productivity and performance. Arkara and Choline support better brain health by helping in brain cell regeneration and functioning. Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2 MK-7 and Vitamin E enhances pathogen-fighting effects of immune cells and promotes immune responses. Additionally, no Harmful Ingredients are present in the product.

Price: ₹ 499. Available online.

Nutrabay Pro Active Multivitamin for Men

Nutrabay Pro Multivitamin for men is an advanced formula, which contains 25 essential vitamins and minerals to support you with your goals. Each capsule includes nutrients that boost your everyday wellbeing while you stay active, and keep up with a busy lifestyle. This Multivitamin has been specially tailored to make it the perfect supplement for active men.

Price: ₹ 1,299. Available online.

Nutrilitius Multivitamin Capsules Daily Dose:

Multivitamin is a combination of different vitamins and minerals that are normally found in your food and other natural sources. It is used to treat vitamin and mineral deficiencies caused by illness, poor nutrition, digestive disorders and many other conditions. With Multivitamin tablets you get a boost of immunity, metabolism, energy, and also helps maintain bone & joint health which is necessary in today's lifestyle. It also contains Vitamin B12. It helps in filing the nutritional gaps for proper functioning of the body.

Price: ₹ 1,049. Available online.

Zingavita Multivitamin for Men:

Zingavita Multivitamin for Men has 41 Vitamins, Omega 3 & Essential Blends for Energy, Immunity, Stamina & Recovery. It also has a powerful blend of antioxidants & herbs like Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Valerian, Moringa & Turmeric Extract formulated especially for men to promote vitality and stamina. The power-packed blend of Vitamins, Minerals, Folic Acid, Calcium & Omega 3 in these supplements help provide overall nourishment, boosts immunity, supports healthy bones & glowing skin.

Price: ₹ 899. Available online.

TrueBasics Multivit Men Tablet:

TrueBasics Multivit Men is a scientifically formulated blend with essential vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts and Clinically Researched Ingredients to ensure your dietary needs are met. It has 100% RDA of essential vitamins and minerals to support an active lifestyle. Brain & Stress Blend to support worklife, Antioxidant & Vitality blend for Overall wellness.

Price: ₹ 649. Available online.

