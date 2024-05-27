5 Lip-Smacking Indian Traditional Dishes You Didn't Know About And Their Recipes

Canva

India is a diverse country with various traditions, cultures and religions. Every few kilometers, the winds change, the foods change and so do the recipes. If you are a traveler, a foodie or both, you surely must be keen on the different tastes and dishes available. Every state has its own seasonal produce and its own ancestral recipes that many of us are unaware of to date. Here are some of the unknown dishes and their recipes for you to try out.

Canva

Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi is a popular Bhutanese stew prepared with cheese and chilies as its main ingredients. Actress Deepika Padukone once mentioned how she likes this dish from Bhutan, which is when Ema Datshi was introduced to most of the people in India.

How To Prepare?

In a frying pan, sauté onions, Sitchuan pepper and garlic until they are brown. Add chili peppers, tomatoes, and salt. Cover the pan with a lid to let it cook. Add cheese and keep stirring till it melts. If you want rich cream, you can add some butter to it. Let this ensemble simmer for 5 minutes, and you can serve it hot with rice.

Pinterest

Chakhui

Chakhui is a popular dish from Tripura. Tripura, a tourist destination with multiple temples, historical places and palaces, is also a good place to explore local cuisine. In Tripura, people enjoy their versions of meat preparations and are extremely fond of preparing their foods from bamboo shoots. It gives the dish the dish a smoky flavor that enhances the dish.

How To Prepare?

To make this dish, boil 500 grams of pork in salt and soda water. Boil it, uncovered for 20 minutes. To this mixture, add banana stems, slit chilies, and ginger slices, and let it all boil for 15 more minutes. Lastly, add rice flour paste and kaafir lime leaves while you get the consistency of dal. Serve it hot with steamed rice.

Pinterest

Dalma

Dalma is a traditional dish from Odisha that is not only delicious but also extremely healthy.

How To Prepare?

Add cooked daal to a kadhai with some water and turmeric. Then add drumsticks, raw bananas, pumpkin, potato and beans. Cook this till the vegetables are half cooked. Then add chopped tomatoes and boil this mixture till vegetables are fully cooked. Make a basic tempering and add it to his mixture. You can serve it hot with rice and roti.

Pinterest

Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir Vadi is a traditional Maharashtrian dish, mostly prepared as a snack or a side dish for meals. It is a delicious blend of gram flour and coriander leaves.

How To Prepare?

To prepare this, take a bowl full of gram flour and half a cup of rice flour. Add cumin powder, red chili powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric, and carrom seeds. Wash 2 bowls of coriander leaves, chop them, and add them to the flour mixture. Make a sticky dough by gradually adding water. Grease a steamer pan with oil, spread this mixture on that pan and steam it for 15 minutes. After it cools, cut the steamed mixture into the shape of a vadis. For tempering, use mustard seeds, curry leaves, sesame seeds and hing. Serve it hot.

Pinterest

Pani Humuk

If you are someone who likes to experience new dishes and try something interesting, this might just be the dish for you. Pani Humuk is a dish that is completely made out of snails.

How To Prepare?

After fishing out some snails out of freshwater, wash them again till they are clean. You can either make a curry or toss it with dry spices. For curry, you can use your basic spices, boil the snails and have this curry with rice. If you wish to have it dry, you can boil the snails for 15 minutes and toss them with dry spices.