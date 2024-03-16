5 Flamboyant Ramzan Traditions Across The World

The month of Ramzan is considered the most pious month for restoring faith in Almighty Allah and fostering trust in goodness and humanitarian values.

While fundamental traditions of the holy month are the same across the world and 'Roza', 'Namaz', 'Tilawat', 'Sehri', 'Iftar', and 'Tarawih' are mandatory for all Muslims, numerous nations have separate ineffable filaments of culture.

Apart from the buzz of finding a silver thread of the moon amid clouds, vibrant Dastarkhwans, and liabilities of Zakat, several particular rituals and practices stand out with unique ways of celebration.

Egypt

With amazing tales of Fanoos, the streets of Egypt are decorated with happy lanterns to show joy and cherish the occasion. Some folktales relate this tradition to Caliph 'Moaez El-Din', who reached the city of 'Ciaro' with an army and was welcomed with candles and light flickers.

UAE

The tradition of 'Haq-Al-Laila' is another cheerful festive carnival during Ramzan. On the 13th, 14th, and 15th fasts of the month, the children, decked in beautiful costumes, sing Arabic songs to ask for desserts from their elders.

Turkiye

While the vibrant land of Turkiye hails spiritual light with energy-infusing drum beats during the Sehri hours,. A horde of drummers roams around streets and lanes with enthralling beats as a wake-up call for the devotees.

Syria

The administration in Syria declares Iftar time with loud cannon fires. Famous as 'Midfa-al-Iftar', the festive tradition of cannon fires is often associated with the Ottoman Empire in Turkiye. However, these practices are not limited to Syria, and are widely welcomed in other countries.

India and Pakistan

Even third world countries like India and Pakistan remain super active during the holy month. The trend of special announcement committees and sirens is quite popular during the month, along with extra donations to help people below the poverty line.