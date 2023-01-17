5 etiquettes you should know if you are going to someone's house as a guest

Picture for representation | Freepik

Are you visiting your family or friends for a leisurely stay or just to unwind after a busy week and want to make sure that you don't come across as disrespectful? If you've ever hosted family or friends you know that the house guest etiquette matters.

Here are 5 house guest etiquette rules to follow, no matter who you're staying with or how long you plan to be there.

Be clear about how long you're staying

Make sure to clear the duration of your stay with your hosts as far in advance. Let your host know what time you will arrive and what time you plan to leave. This gives them time to prepare the house before your arrival. It's never a good idea to show up without notice, You may call it spontaneous and fun, but your host may call it inconvenient.

Follow house rules

Every family has house rules. Make sure to inquire about how things are done to avoid any misunderstandings after you reach your host's house. Ask about: What time does everyone usually wake up and go to bed? Where do you keep your clothes? Anything you should know about the kids or pets? Pick up on other house rules by being in tune with your hosts.

Bring your own products

Don't expect to use any of your hosts' toiletries or other items. Double check the beauty products, toiletries, and medicines while packing. In case you realise you've forgotten to pack toothpaste, inquire about where you can buy a new tube. No one likes a guest who forgets their own products and keeps asking for them from the host.

Be extreamly helpful

The host is hosting you at their house, which includes providing food, drink, a clean bedroom, and a clean bathroom for you. Do not mess this up! Try to act more appropriate than usual by making sure to keep the house clean, room clean and bathroom clean. Make sure to do your bed before you leave the room. Do offer your help for buying groceries, chopping vegetables and cleaning dishes.

Don't leave your belongings at your host's house, make sure to double check while leaving. And, of course, return any items to their place, like a book you borrowed from the bookshelf.

Say thank you

Never visit someone empty handed! Whether you are staying with your family or friends-always bring a something for your host. Some sweets, a bottle of wine, a book or maybe some home decor item its always nice to bring a little gift.

During the stay throw in a specific detail about how much fun you had doing a certain activity, how hard you laughed at a particular story, or how delicious a specific meal was. While leaving make sure to thank your host.

