4 tips to style and accessories your regular Salwar Kurta like a pro

Salwaar Kameez is an outfit that can easily be dressed up or down as the occasion demands. And while there are many formal and casual wears, most Indian women feel comfortable wearing salwar kurta, for it can never let you down at any occasion. Himanshu Wardhan, Founder of Thevasa shares that there are three factors primarily determine the way a salwar kameez can be accessorised and styled. Here are some quick tips about how you can style your regular salwar kameez with these basic accessories available in your tiny box.

Neckline of the kurta

The neck of the Kurta plays a very important role in the styling of a Salwar Kameez. If the neck is deep then a chunky neck piece next to the neck would be a great choice to lift up the outfit. You can also style it with long/dressy earrings like chand ballas and wear the dupatta right next to the neck to give a finished look to the outfit.

If the neck is high or collared then dressy studs in the ears along with slicked tied back hair shifts the focus to the face making it an emphatic look. You can also ditch earrings all together and layer big chunky pieces on top of the kurta to create a dramatic formal look.

Chokers of course are a great option that can be worn with any kind of outfits- structured or draped.

The nature of the bottom

Bottoms are also undergoing a revolution these days - Dogri Salwaar, Patiala Salwaar, Pakistani Salwaar, Cigarette Pants, Plazoes, Gararas are just to name a few.

If the bottom is big and flouncy, consider styling it with flats like juttis and sandals or block heels like Wedge kohlapuris etc.

When bottoms become sleeker then heels look great. Try styling chudidars, cigarette pants etc with stilettos.

If it's a casual look that you are aiming for then feel free to team the set with solid colour sneakers.

You can also add accessories like pajebs/ anklets and toe rings in case the footwear is open toe. These accessories really take an outfit from drab to fab.

The sleeves

Sleeves also play a big role in helping you style the look to perfection. Sleeveless kurtas are best styled with stacked bangles and perhaps even an armband.

Full sleeves are best accessorised with rings - chunky, statement or stacked, whatever works for you.

3/4th or short sleeves can be styled with virtually anything like big statement karas, lots of bangles, hand harnesses or even statement cocktail rings.



The bag

Bags play a huge role in completing any look. Potlis and clutches look the best with Salwaar Kameezes. Sling bags also look great in case you are going for a casual funky look. You can either colour block or match it to your outfit.

Pro tips:

Ensure that the accessories complement the outfit. They should either match or be a complimentary contrast.

Stick to one metallic colour for the accessories and rarely do different metallic hues match except if the outfit demands it.

One statement piece is more emphatic so invest in accessories that stand out.

Ensure accessories compliment the look rather than competing for attention.