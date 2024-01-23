4 Things That Handwriting Says About Your Personality

Handwriting Day 2024 |

Your handwriting speaks about you! Not many would be aware that one's way of penning down some texts on a piece of paper would reflect at their personality. In the days when handwriting analysis is not only restricted to criminology but also used in daily lives by enthusiasts, take a look at your writing to understand what it tells about you.

Graphologists believe that how we write every letter of a message holds significance and communicates about who we are.

In a world of digital whispers, let your pen's voice roar!



Breathe in the nostalgic fragrance of ink and revel in the charm of handwritten notes on HQ paper.



Happy Handwriting Day - where every stroke tells a story, and every word leaves an indelible mark.#HandwritingDay pic.twitter.com/foc1wWIIK6 — HQ by Navneet (@HQByNavneet) January 23, 2024

On Handwriting Day 2024, January 23, write a small paragraph or a sentence and take cues from the following tips to figure out what your handwriting holds for you. You may also use these analysis cues to understand someone else's personality.

What does your handwriting say about you?

To begin with, the letter A throws light on about your creativity and energy to do things. If you write a sharp-pointed A in your write-ups, it is said that you are a curious and intelligent person.

Another letter that subtly speaks about you is E, rather not capital. It suggests a lot about you as a person based on the way you write it. A slanting touch is associated with being logical, while pointed refers to being aggressive.

Is spacing out texts only about a clear read? No. Handwriting analysis experts note that it revolves around a person's self-esteem and communication skills. They mention that spacing too much goes with a person wanting to explore and enjoy life and be free. However, the other case is said to be less communicative but intrusive.

You might have played the dot puzzle in your childhood, but little did you know that every dot has a meaning. The dot that goes above the letter "i" talks about one's imagination skills. Visionary and highly ambitious people are reportedly seen placing the dot too high.