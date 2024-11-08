 4 Simple Hacks To Make Your Day Easier
4 Simple Hacks To Make Your Day Easier

Save time and effort with these quick and easy household tricks for a smoother routine

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Looking for ways to simplify your day-to-day? We have picked out a few life hacks that will help you save time and effort. Keep reading for some handy household tips.

Say goodbye to excess oil: Ever found your dish swimming in too much oil? We have got you covered with these quick and easy hacks! Say farewell to the mess and save time. Place some ice cubes on a spatula and gently rest it on your curry. Lift the spatula after 5-10 seconds and witness the magic - layer of excess oil will be left behind! Repeat until you achieve the desired outcome. 

No more flies: Flies driving you crazy? Regularly clean your home to avoid attracting flies. Keep surfaces free of crumbs and spills. Mix salt and pepper with water to create a natural repellent. Spray it around your home to deter flies. Remove any standing water sources to prevent flies from breeding. Try these simple tips and  enjoy a fly-free home. 

Clean your glass bottles: Add some rice, some vinegar and little water in the bottle. Shake it thoroughly, it should rinse every corner of the bottle. Drain rice water mixture. Add some liquid dish wash and some warm water not hot water. Shake it well and then rinse it off. Your glass bottles are clean! 

Prevent utensils from burning: Learn a simple trick to prevent the bottom of the utensil from burning while boiling the milk. Dampening the utensil and adding a spoonful of water to the base before adding the milk helps ensure the milk doesn’t scorch the bottom of the pot.

