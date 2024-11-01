 4 Smart & Simple Hacks To Make Everyday Life Easier
Easy, Effective tricks for a cleaner home and healthier living

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Life hacks are simple and very useful shortcuts that make everyday tasks easier and save you time. Everyone needs some simple life hacks that they can refer to for sensible solutions.  Here are a few simple life hacks that actually work and will make your life simpler. 

Material required:

Baking soda

Lemon wedge 

Essential oil of your choice 

Vacuum cleaner 

Thick cleaning brush 

Broom 

Vinegar 

Soft brush

Baking soda magic: The simplest solution to get rid of the bathroom smell is to keep baking soda or a lemon wedge in the bathroom in a corner. And you are good to go! Quick tip: Change it every month. 

Bid goodbye to dust mites: Dust mites might be causing you runny nose, cough, itching, etc. and no medicine might be effective. Here’s a simple hack. Take one cup of baking soda, add a few drops of essential oil and mix it well. Spread it on the mattress and leave it for 15 minutes. Now clean it using vacuum cleaner. Make sure your vacuum cleaner has hepa filter to clean the dust mites properly. Deep clean your bed and stay healthy. 

Broom cleansing: Keep the new broom dust away right from the start. Here’s a quick pre-cleaning hack for your new broom. Shake it up! Give the broom a good whisk while it’s still in the packaging to loosen hidden dust. Dust the pack. Brush off any loosened dust from the packet itself. Comb it out. Unseal the broom, and run a thick cleaning brush through the bristles. Repeat as needed until your broom is fresh and ready. Some dust will still be there but it would be better than what you experience otherwise.  

Get rid of mould: There is a simple and effective method for removing mould from leather belts, bags and shoes using vinegar and a soft brush. Watch the mould disappear before your eyes! Just make sure to use the brush gently on your belongings. 

